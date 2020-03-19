3 vandalism in South Boston left car windows smashed

Police are investigating three reports of vandalism in South Boston, which they believe are connected, after residents found several smashed car windows.

The first incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, near East 4th and O streets, where Boston police said a man heard two big knocks outside his window.

Once outside, he told police that he saw two cars with their smashed windshields and a black vehicle fleeing the scene.

Police said the second incident was reported the same day near 564 East 7th St., where the victim's car was parked.

The rear window of the car was broken and a concrete block could be seen inside the vehicle, police said.

A third incident was also reported Wednesday around 6:05 p.m. near 391 West Broadway. There, a cinder block lay next to the victim's shattered front windshield.

He told police that he parked his car on the street on Tuesday and, when he returned on Wednesday around 9 a.m., his car had been damaged.

Police said all three incidents are under investigation.