3 residents at Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

BURLINGAME (Up News Info SF) – Three residents at the Atria Senior Living Care Center in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday night.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed on Sunday, according to Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care in Atria. The infected individual has been hospitalized since Thursday, March 12.

Over the weekend, two other Atria residents began showing symptoms of the new respiratory illness and also tested positive. All three remain in a local hospital under quarantine, Gentry said.

Three others from the senior care center on Wednesday were also in the hospital in quarantine while awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests.

Atria is working with the San Mateo County Health Department and has notified its employees, residents and family of confirmed cases. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They also visited the Burlingame site to confirm that they had adequate control measures.

“Our main concern at the moment is supporting our residents and staff. We remain committed to sharing updates with our community as they become available, ”Gentry said in a statement Wednesday.