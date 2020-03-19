26-year-old Michigan man arrested Jan. 23 hit by Edina school bus stop – Up News Info

The Edina Police Department says a 26-year-old Michigan man was recently arrested for a hit and run that wounded an Edina high school student on January 23.

Kyla Avant was hit by a Chevy Malibu while waiting to board her school bus on Thursday morning. The arm of the bus stop was outstretched and its lights were blinking at that moment. Later, the police located the car that hit her in Mankato, after receiving more than 25 tips from the public.

Up News Info spoke to Avant's grandmother on Thursday. She says this is the news that the family has been waiting for. The family is elated and relieved that a suspect has been arrested, saying that they have always maintained faith that the person would be captured, and that they appreciate the support of the community that helped to overcome the situation.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Eaton County Jail in Michigan. You will be charged with second degree assault.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.