247 Alameda County Jail Inmates Approved for Early Release – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA RITA (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County authorities announced Thursday that 247 inmates at their prison facilities have been approved for sentence modification and early release during the current coronavirus crisis.

On social media, the sheriff's department said 67 other inmates had already been released by the court on their own orders of recognition.

"We continue to pitch when we can while protecting public safety," the deputies said in a tweet.

Inmates at the Santa Rita jail had filed a complaint with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Monday, alleging that conditions in the county-run jail were unsafe, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a group of defense of inmates.

Santa Rita Advocacy alleges in a press release: "The conditions inside the Santa Rita prison, as in all jails and prisons, have always been a public health crisis, as prisoners have continually emphasized in their statements."

The group says: "Institutions like Santa Rita have never provided access to adequate cleaning and sanitation supplies, nor close to adequate medical care."

The sheriff's department did not say whether the inmate releases were in response to the complaint.

Also Monday, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced that four county jail inmates remained isolated after potentially being exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

She said there were currently no confirmed cases, but that two inmates had met with one person who tested positive for the virus, and two others received letters from the same person, so all four were isolated.

She did not share the person's relationship with the inmates.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Office of the Public Defender has called for the immediate release of pretrial detainees who are at increased risk of contracting the virus.

In a statement, Public Defender Mano Raju said his office would begin filing motions to seek the release of all clients at higher risk San Francisco County jails, such as people over the age of 60, people with heart or lung disease , diabetes, cancer, HIV, or autoimmune diseases.

"We are taking this step to protect older adults and those with compromised immune systems who are extremely vulnerable at the moment. People who are incarcerated in prison are already exposed to an unsafe environment, "said Raju." Overcrowded and unhygienic conditions in prison put the elderly or immunocompromised population at a much higher risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus. "

Raju said his office would work with the district attorney, the sheriff and the courts to identify safe alternatives to pretrial detention for those identified.

Raju also said that he asked Sheriff Paul Miyamoto to review all inmates under the age of 6 months to determine who may be eligible for immediate release in electronic monitoring or work release programs.

"These are cases where the court has already decided that it is safe to release someone in the community, and will do so in the very near future," Raju said. "This will help reduce the population in the interior, allowing the recommended distance between people during this public health crisis."