2020 NFL Simulated Draft: 49ers, Vikings Take Advantage Of New Elections After NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency is here. New signings, transfers, exchanges and pitches have occurred at a rapid pace, and have rapidly changed what is expected in the first round of the NFL 2020 Draft.

The priority needs of many teams are different from what they were just a few days ago. The Colts and Bills have joined the Texans, Rams, Steelers, and Bears in the first-round picking cast.

Based on what happened during a hectic week, including the 49ers and Vikings who acquired additional first-round picks, this is how we see the night of April 23, however, and wherever it unfolds.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

With Ron Rivera defensively minded as the new coach, assuming the Redskins don't get an offer that they can't turn down the trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

After making three defensive starts in free agency, the Giants can turn to right tackle with someone who can eventually replace Nate Solder on the left side. Becton (6-7,364 lbs) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, and has shown that he can be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to be as good at passing protection as overwhelming defenders by sealing the lead in the running game.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)



5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Dolphins have resisted another veterans option with current QB jumper Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for one more year. That gives the go-ahead to Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds), who has been cleared for soccer contact after the hip injury that disrupted his last college season. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile, deep-pitch QB with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert has the size (6-6, 236 pounds) and an underrated athleticism that is ideal for a team that replaces Philip Rivers with Tyrod Taylor as the bridge QB. Although Herbert is efficient and mentally tough, there are times when he can fall into depression with his decision making, forcing him to lose confidence. However, with a good NFL workout, he can live up to being a prototypical superstar, signs he showed in the Senior Bowl. Anthony Lynn would have a strong influence on him.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

With the Panthers signing Teddy Bridgewater to settle the quarterback for a while, they should be interested in the best player available. They have a big gaping void in the linebacker after Luke Kuechly's retirement. Simmons was all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range at 6-3, 238 pounds, and he can also make it to the quarterback. He posted 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 16.5 loss tackles and 3 interceptions in 15 games last season.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With Becton going to the Giants, this is an easy choice for the Cardinals as they have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. They can opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6.44 and 312 pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker that takes a little time to become an elite pass protector.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Jaguars need a key piece as they try to improve against the race and rebuild their forehead without Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking interior defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

The Browns handled the right tackle in free agency with Jack Conklin signed to replace Chris Hubbard. Here you can get a massive Greg Robinson update on Baker Mayfield's blind side. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5,320 pounds to keep left tackle low for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

11. New York Jets (7-9)



11. New York Jets (7-9)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson is establishing itself as the number 2 corner of the class behind Okudah. The Jets released Trumaine Johnson and did not tender Arthur Maulet, leaving a large gap in external coverage with Brian Poole re-signed for the position. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders have an obvious need for a top catcher, no matter who their QB, Derek Carr, or someone else is, in 2020. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, but they also need to worry about Tyrell Williams coming from a season and a disappointing foot. surgery. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive stretcher, and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The 49ers may consider a disruptive interior replacement for DeForest Bucker with the extra first-round pick they acquired from trading him with the Colts, especially since the lead is strong with Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford. The 6-5, 324-pound Kinlaw recorded 6 sacks in 12 games for the Gamecocks last season. It was impressive in the Senior Bowl (on and off the field) to further increase his stock.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Buccaneers are fine with left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa against Tom Brady, but they need better protection on the right edge with Demar Doston as a free agent. Thomas combines great size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Brady, Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, and Noah Fant to help Drew Lock in the passing game, but here's the weapon to get things done in the receiving body. Jeudy conforms to the profile as No. 1 receiver; He is a midfield to deep stretcher classic and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone at 6-1,193 lbs.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)



16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

The Falcons did add Dante Fowler Jr. to increase his passing speed, but they need more versatile help in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme. Epenesa (6-5, 275 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB and he also stands firm against the run. He confirmed his first-round status with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble against USC at the Holiday Bowl.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Cowboys need a safety upgrade at the starting point vacated by Jeff Heath to improve covering backs and tight ends. At 6-0, 201 pounds, McKinney could do everything for Dallas to complement Xavier Woods, driving tight ends in coverage and cleaning against runners.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Dolphins have DeVante Parker and Preston Williams to help their next franchise quarterback, but they could use this boost to make their 11 employees look very dangerous. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes. He can operate very well in the slot between them.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders added Eli Apple, but they need someone who can be a top-tier outside starter against sophomore corner Trayvon Mullen. After addressing the linebacker in free agency, they can go to the corner here. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With the extra first-round pick they got from trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars should think about replacing him and A.J. Bouye, who was also traded. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)



21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles took over the cornerback in free agency by trading for Darius Slay, so they can focus on a wide receiver here even with Ruggs off the board. Jefferson (6-1, 202 lbs), with mass production catch passes by Joe Burrow, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

The Vikings should consider using the pick they got from the Stefon Diggs exchange to get their replacement against versatile No. 1 Adam Thielen. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also rushed to score 36 yards against LSU in the title game.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

The linebacker, especially one who can make it to the quarterback, is in dire need of the Patriots after they lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season. It is an effective hybrid player that is ideal for Bill Belichick's scheme.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The saints lost A.J. Klein in free agency, turning the linebacker on the strong side into a position of need. They can stay in the state for Queen (6-0, 229 pounds), which has great reach when they work downhill against the run or move all over the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings must tackle the cornerback early in the draft after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)



26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round run by adding a running back, as Jordan Howard is more a complement to power than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Seahawks may not sign Jadeveon Clowney again, and Ezekiel Ansah is also a free agent, leaving a gap for a strong defender. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Titans need to replace Conklin at right tackle to keep their career block robust. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)



30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers need a complementary No. 2 receiver who Aaron Rodgers can trust across the field. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Airzona

The 49ers could use a more dynamic and versatile game on the bench to complement Deebo Samuel with Emmanuel Sanders ready to go out in free agency. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) fits the profile as a shocking slot receiver with his quickness to make big plays after capture, with enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well. It needs to be tougher and stronger on its routes to expand outward, which can occur sooner rather than later.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

The Chiefs should consider cornerback in the first round with Kendall Fuller coming out in free agency and Bashaud Breeland still unsigned. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good replacement for Fuller because of her inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with the ability to be perfected in the receivers' routes.