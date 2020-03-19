2020 NFL free agency tracker: live updates on news, rumors, transfers and operations

%MINIFYHTML537ba82e375b4608ebe306346300ece511% %MINIFYHTML537ba82e375b4608ebe306346300ece512%

After some doubt as to whether the NFL free agency in 2020 would start on time, the league sent out a memo to its teams announcing that the league's new year would indeed proceed as planned. That means the period of legal manipulation for NFL free agents began Monday at noon ET, with the official start of NFL free agency coming two days later, Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

So now is the time to have this NFL free agency tracker on hand.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Top 50 Players | Live Ratings for Key Firms

It's understandable that most eyes and ears are on the latest Tom Brady rumors, as the 42-year-old comes to unrestricted free agency for the first time in his 20-year career. But many more notable NFL players will be on the move in the coming days, including other high-profile quarterbacks.

For all the NFL 2020 free agency news on transfers and operations, plus the latest notable free agent rumors, follow below with our live tracker.

NFL free agency news: transfers and operations

Wednesday, March 18:

– Offensive tackle Brandon Shell accepts the terms of the Seahawks in a two-year contract worth $ 11 million.

– left tackle Andrew Whitworth accepts the terms of the Rams in a three-year contract worth up to $ 37.5 million with $ 12.5 million guaranteed.

– Corner Anthony Brown accepts the terms of the Cowboys in a three-year contract worth $ 15.5 million.

– Safety Malcolm Jenkins accepts the terms of the Saints in a four-year contract worth up to $ 35 million with $ 16.25 million guaranteed.

– Linebacker Devon Kennard accepts the terms of the Cardinals in a three-year contract worth $ 20 million with $ 12.25 million guaranteed.

– offensive lineman Xavier Su & # 39; a-Filo accepts the terms of the Bengals in a three-year contract worth $ 10 million.

– Corner Chris Harris Jr. accepts the terms of the Chargers in a new deal.

– Safety Sean Davis accepts the terms of the Red Skins in a one-year contract worth up to $ 5 million.

– Corner Eli Apple accepts the terms of the Raiders in a new deal.

– Pass-rusher Leonard Floyd accepts the terms of the Rams in a one-year contract worth $ 10 million.

– Open receiver Seth Roberts accepts the terms of the Panthers in a new deal.

– Pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. accepts the terms of the Falcons on a three-year contract.

– defensive tackle Linval Joseph accepts the terms of the Chargers in a two-year contract worth $ 17 million with another $ 2 million in incentives.

– Jaguars and Bears accept an exchange that sends the quarterback Nick Foles Chicago in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

– Patriots and Lions accept an exchange that sends security Duron Harmon to Detroit and trade late round picks.

– The Titans and Broncos accept an exchange that sends defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

– defensive lineman Danny Shelton accepts the terms of the Lions in a two-year contract worth $ 8 million.

Tuesday, March 17:

– defensive lineman Gerald McCoy accepts the terms of the Cowboys on a three-year contract.

– Defensive end Carl Nassib accepts the terms of the Raiders in a three-year contract worth $ 25 million with $ 17 million guaranteed.

– offensive lineman B.J. Finney accepts the terms of the Seahawks in a two-year contract worth $ 8 million.

– defensive tackle Vernon Butler accepts the terms of the Accounts in a two-year contract worth up to $ 18 million with $ 9.5 million guaranteed.

– Linebacker Kiko Alonso agree to re-sign with the Saints in a restricted agreement, earning $ 7.8 less than what I was originally going to do.

– Center Connor McGovern accepts the terms of the Jets in a three-year contract worth $ 27 million with $ 18 million fully guaranteed.

– Safety Tre Boston agree to re-sign with the Panthers in a three-year contract worth $ 18 million with $ 9.5 million in the first year.

– Linebacker Sean Lee agree to re-sign with the Cowboys in a one-year contract worth $ 4.5 million with $ 2 million guaranteed.

– Fullback Derek Watt accepts the terms of the Steelers in a three-year contract worth $ 9.75 million.

– Linebacker Thomas Davis accepts the terms of the Red Skins in a new deal.

– defensive tackle DJ. Reader accepts the terms of the Bengals in a four-year contract worth $ 53 million.

– Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga accepts the terms of the Chargers in a three-year contract worth $ 30 million.

– Difficult ending Jason Witten accepts the terms of the Raiders in a one-year contract worth up to $ 4.75 million.

– Quarterback Philip Rivers accepts the terms of the Foals in a one-year contract worth $ 25 million.

– Linebacker Joe Schobert accepts the terms of the Jaguars in a five-year contract worth $ 53.75 million with $ 22.5 million guaranteed.

– Quarterback Teddy bridgewater accepts the terms of the Panthers in a three-year contract worth $ 63 million.

– Linebacker Cory Littleton accepts the terms of the Raiders in a three-year contract worth up to $ 36 million.

– Defensive end Robert Quinn accepts the terms of the Bears in a five-year contract worth $ 70 million with $ 30 million guaranteed.

– Quarterback Chase daniel accepts the terms of the Lions in a three-year contract worth $ 13.05 million.

– Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah accepts the terms of the Dolphins in a two-year contract worth $ 15 million with $ 7.5 million guaranteed.

– Quarterback Drew Brees agree to re-sign with the Saints in a two-year contract worth approximately $ 50 million.

– Quarterback Tom brady announces that he is leaving Patriots.

– Corner Jimmie Ward agree to re-sign with the 49ers in a three-year contract worth $ 28.5 million.

Monday March 16:

– Linebacker Blake Martinez accepts the terms of the Giants in a three-year contract worth $ 30 million.

– Open receiver Randall Cobb accepts the terms of the Jeans in a three-year contract worth $ 27 million with $ 18.75 million guaranteed.

– Defensive end Mario Addison accepts the terms of the Accounts on a three-year contract.

– Corner Kendall Fuller accepts the terms of the Red Skins on a four-year, $ 40 million contract.

– Open receiver Amari Cooper intends to re-sign with the Cowboys in a five-year contract worth $ 100 million with $ 60 million guaranteed.

– The Vikings and Accounts accept an exchange that sends a wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a fourth-round pick from 2021.

– Linebacker A.J. Klein accepts the terms of the Accounts in a three-year contract worth $ 18 million with $ 9.7 million fully guaranteed.

– defensive tackle Jarran Reed accepts the terms of the Seahawks in a two-year contract worth $ 23 million.

– Quarterback Marcus Mariota accepts the terms of the Raiders in a new deal.

– Linebacker Jamie Collins accepts the terms of the Lions in a three-year contract worth $ 30 million with $ 18 million fully guaranteed.

– Offensive tackle George Fant accepts the terms of the Jets in a three-year contract worth $ 30 million with $ 13.7 million guaranteed.

– Safety Eric Murray accepts the terms of the Jeans in a three-year contract worth up to $ 20.25 million.

– Linebacker Kyle Van Noy accepts the terms of the Dolphins in a four-year contract worth $ 51 million with $ 30 million guaranteed.

– defensive tackle Javon Hargrave accepts the terms of the Eagles on a three-year, $ 39 million contract with $ 26 million fully guaranteed.

– Difficult ending Jimmy Graham accepts the terms of the Bears in a two-year contract worth $ 16 million and $ 9 million guaranteed.

– Corner Byron Jones accepts the terms of the Dolphins in a five-year contract worth $ 82.5 million and $ 57 million guaranteed.

– Corner James Bradberry accepts the terms of the Giants in a three-year contract worth $ 45 million and $ 32 million guaranteed.

– offensive lineman Graham Glasgow accepts the terms of the Broncos in a four-year contract worth $ 44 million and $ 26 million guaranteed.

– Quarterback Case Keenum accepts the terms of the Browns in a three-year contract worth $ 18 million.

– Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai accepts the terms of the Lions in a five-year contract worth $ 50 million.

– Offensive tackle Jack conklin accepts the terms of the Browns in a three-year contract worth $ 42 million with $ 30 million fully guaranteed.

– The 49ers and Foals accept the terms in an exchange that sends defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick. Buckner accepts a five-year contract with the Colts that pays him $ 21 million per season.

– Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul agree to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $ 27 million contract.

– Pass-rusher Shaq Lawson accepts the terms of the Accounts in a three-year contract worth $ 30 million.

– defensive lineman Arik armstead receives a five-year contract 49ers stay in San Francisco. It is worth up to $ 85 million.

– The crows and Falcons accept the terms of a trade that sends tight end Hayden hurst and a 2020 fourth round pick to Atlanta for a 2020 second round pick and a 2020 fifth round pick.

– The Cardinals Y Jeans agree to a successful exchange that sends a wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick for Arizona for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick from 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

– offensive lineman Ereck flowers accepts the terms of the Dolphins in a three-year contract worth $ 19.95 million.

– Difficult ending Austin Hooper accepts the terms of the Browns That will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. It is a four-year agreement worth $ 44 million.

– Safety Anthony Harris, who was to be one of the best in his position in free agency, receives the franchise label Vikings.

– offensive lineman Joe Thuney gets the franchise tag from Patriots.

– right tackle Rick Wagner accepts the terms of the Packers in a free agency contract.

– Quarterback Dak Prescott earns the exclusive franchise tag from Cowboys before I get to free agency.

– running backwards Derrick Henry get the Titans& # 39; franchise before reaching free agency.

– Open receiver A.J. Green gets the franchise tag from Bengals before I get to free agency.

– Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings accept a two-year contract extension. (Cousins ​​was not scheduled to go into free agency this year.)

– Linebacker Bud Dupree get the Steelers& # 39; franchise before reaching free agency.

– Linebacker Christian Kirksey signs with the Packers on a two-year, $ 16 million contract.

– Bosses defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was ready to go into free agency, earns the franchise tag as expected.

– The Buccaneers place the franchise tag on pass-rusher Shaq Barrett to prevent it from reaching the open market.

Sunday March 15:

– Quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-signs with him Titans on a four-year, $ 118 million contract extension.

– The Jaguars exchange defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Crows in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick. Baltimore extends Campbell's contract through the 2020 season.

NFL Free Agency Rumors

– With Tom Brady off the table, the Chargers They are not expected to sign or trade for a QB veteran in free agency, according to NFL Media.

– The Buccaneers are the favorites to sign Tom brady, according to NFL Media.

– The Panthers are allowing the quarterback Cam Newton to pursue an exchange, according to NFL Media.

– A name that appears in trade negotiations is Rams running back Todd gurley, according to NFL Media.

– The Bears are looking to trade for the Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, according to The Athletic.

– The Seahawks want to keep defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but there's a good chance they'll be outplayed on the open market.