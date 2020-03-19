20 books to read during the COVID-19 pandemic

Local bookstores, like many companies in the state, have closed their doors to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While their stores are closed, booksellers continue to do business online, with many offer options like free shipping or even curbside pickup for book orders. And they're still interacting with customers on social media, offering reading recommendations for those seeking entertainment and comfort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Our online store is small, but we will add many great books in the coming days. BUY OUR FAVORITES that are already there and keep your eyes peeled as we continue to add best sellers across all genres😊📚: https://t.co/vjznkF4RvG – Papercuts J.P. (@papercutsjp) March 17, 2020

A sample of the orders that we are filling today. Remember, if you do not want to enter the store, we offer you: – Free shipping

– Free delivery on the sidewalk

– Free delivery in Acton and adjacent cities

– Free personal phone / email shopping Order at any time at https://t.co/DV5nXBUqcU! pic.twitter.com/A56yijjHTA – Silver Unicorn Books (@SilUnicornActon) March 16, 2020

We remain open to purchase from home through our website and by phone, with free pickup on the sidewalk and free local delivery to your home. As always, we deeply appreciate your continued support as we move through this difficult time together. – Wellesley Books (@WellesleyBooks) March 15, 2020

We will be closed to the public from March 16. Please let us know how we can help you spend this time in a more meaningful way. Call us, order books through our website (free media mail delivery!) And stay in touch. Be safe, friends.

-Brookline Booksmith https://t.co/qqkvu5n6p0 – Brookline Booksmith (@booksmithtweets) March 16, 2020

We ask the staff at Brookline Booksmith, Harvard Book Store, Porter Square Books, and Trident Booksellers & Café to send us their picks of the best books to keep you company. Here are the 20 readings they recommend for this era of social distancing and self-quarantine.

Fiction

"I recommend tackling something big in the coming weeks, like My brilliant friend and the rest of Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan Quartet, which is a long and fascinating story of female friendship and a window to the Italy of another time ". – Rachel Cass, Harvard Book Store

"A noir detective story meets Harry Potter in this murder mystery at a magical high school in California. (Also known as the read that will keep you up all night, bringing back memories of reading the new HP you hooked up with at the midnight launch party.) Marika McCoola, Porter Square Books

An inventive adventure filled with puns, puzzles, and strangely wonderful characters, this book is a delight! For readers of all ages who love The phantom toll, Haroun and the sea of ​​storiesY Alice in Wonderland. "- Marika McCoola, Porter Square Books

“This lesser-known classic has Austen's longing look and Dickens's class commentary. Plus, there's a multi-hour miniseries that you can watch when you're done. " – Amy Brabenec, Brookline Booksmith

"Magpie murders by Anthony Horowitz is a British Agatha Christie-style murder mystery, a book within a book and a pure, escapist delight. " – Rachel Cass, Harvard Book Store

"Dark and dryly humorous, the novel is a zombie horror story, an office satire, a coming-of-age narrative, an immigrant saga, and a meditation on the dangers and pleasures of nostalgia." – Dina Mardell, Porter Square Books

“An exiled princess will regain her throne and save the kingdom of power-hungry lords in one of the most beautiful graphic novels to come out in recent years. Read it once to analyze the story and then read it a second time to savor the artwork. ” – Amy Brabenec, Brookline Booksmith

"The story of a goat,quot; by Perumal Murugan, translated by N. Kalyan Raman

“Meet Poonachi, the young goat from a farmer couple in India. This fable offers cunning social commentary from an unforgettable perspective. " – Shuchi Saraswat, Brookline Booksmith

"I loved it and would recommend it Little fires everywhere by local author Celeste Ng anytime, but the Hulu adaptation starts airing this week, so if you're stuck at home for a while, it's the perfect time to catch up. " – Rachel Cass, Harvard Book Store

"If you ever wanted the 'true' story behind 'Nearly Famous', this is the place. Although it's fiction, the story is told in an interview style that reads like an episode of Behind the Music." – Courtney Flynn, Trident Booksellers & Café

"A fascinating story that addresses big issues, from race to gender to economic status." – Courtney Flynn, Trident Booksellers & Café

"The beloved comedians Lucy and Josh are rival coworkers who delight in the cleverest jokes and make themselves miserable … or perhaps they simply delight in each other?" – Amy Brabenec, Brookline Booksmith

Yamashita's innovative, massive and expanding novel tells the story of San Francisco's social and political turmoil in the 1960s in a way that respects the anger and conflict that fueled so much change, while also focusing hope and the community as the true heroes of the book. . " – Dina Mardell, Porter Square Books

Non-fiction

"This month we already presented a selection of books on birds, so I would recommend choosing a bird guide like the one National Geographic Backyard Guides to the Birds of North America and make the most of the time you spend in your own backyard or walking in nature on your own. " – Rachel Cass, Harvard Book Store

By sitting with this book and the materials available at any office supply store, readers can follow Barry's course and learn about the skills they had forgotten they had. A brilliant and accessible book by an extraordinary person. " – Marika McCoola, Porter Square Books

"Bourdain's collection of essays changed the way I eat and how I travel. Like all the best travel writings, it's a way to escape the four walls of your room and enjoy the natural curiosity that makes travel so important. and rewarding. I have read several of them many times, so for me they provide the comfort of the familiar, while celebrating the joy of discovery. " – Dina Mardell, Porter Square Books

"The true story behind the rise and fall of Theranos and an insight into the intriguing figure that is Elizabeth Holmes." – Courtney Flynn, Trident Booksellers & Café

"The dear Buddhist nun Pema Chodron is a source of comfort to many, and in the coming days and weeks I will turn to When things fall apart: tips for the heart in difficult times to help find stability in this moment of uncertainty. " – Rachel Cass, Harvard Book Store

“Robert Macfarlane has spent his career understanding the evolution of the relationship between humans and the natural world. In Underground takes us on a journey to the universe under our feet. I love spending time with your voice and your mind and Underground it's a wonderful book to dive into. " – Shuchi Saraswat, Brookline Booksmith

"These graphic memoirs give an insight into the role music played in Pierre's life from university to age 30, much of which happened on the Camberville stage. Albums and playlists are included, making it in a treasure. " – Marika McCoola, Porter Square Books

What books do you turn to for comfort and entertainment during the virus outbreak? Share with us in the comments or email us at [email protected] and your presentation could appear in an upcoming story.

