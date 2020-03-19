2 Coronavirus Deaths in Wisconsin, According to Governor Tony Evers – Up News Info

– Two Wisconsin residents died from the coronavirus pandemic, the first to be reported in the state.

Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday that a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County and a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County had died. No other details about his circumstances were reported.

"Our hearts go out to all loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all who suffer from this virus," Evers said in a statement. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and I want to recognize the hard work and courage of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and everyone on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will overcome this historic health challenge. "

The state Department of Health Services reported Thursday that 155 had the virus in 21 counties.

