$ 150 Million Emergency Fund to Rent Trailers, Homeless Motel Rooms – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a11% %MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a12%

– The first $ 150 million in emergency funds for emergency coronaviruses approved earlier this week by California lawmakers will be used to house the homeless, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Calling the homeless population "the most vulnerable to spread,quot; of COVID-19, the Newsom order will finance $ 100 million for shelters and emergency housing and the remaining $ 50 million to buy more than 1,300 Federal Agency trailers for Emergency Management (FEMA) and other vendors and leasing hotel and motel rooms.

Two hotel properties with nearly 400 rooms have already been leased in Northern California, while ten trailers were shipped to South Los Angeles in February.

%MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a13% %MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a14%

"California is deploying massive resources to safely bring these vulnerable residents to shelters, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for the most exposed people," Newsom said. "Helping these residents is critical to protecting public health, flattening the curve, and slowing the spread of COVID-19."

%MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a15% %MINIFYHTML5c076f1f855020bc8f93cdf41ff16f5a16%

Hotel and motel rooms will be used "for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic or otherwise at significant risk," according to Newsom.

And in the city of Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti said homeless people were the most vulnerable to the disease, stating that the city needed a response at the FEMA level.

Garcetti said he was preparing a plan that was already in place before the crisis, which included keeping the 500 beds in the winter shelters open until at least September.

"During this emergency, we are going to suspend the rules that require people without shelter to lower their tents during the day, making it easier for this at-risk population to practice safe social distancing," Garcetti said. "But we're going to work to relocate vulnerable Angelenos inside in low-barrier, congregational settings with adequate space and in some refuge spaces that have been in the process of opening in the near future."

Garcetti said the city has already deployed about 300 handwashing stations and 120 mobile toilets in homeless camps.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the transportation department will deliver 6,000 beds to 42 recreation centers across the city.

And by the end of this week, the city will bring more than 1,600 beds online at 13 recreation centers.