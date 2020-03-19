$ 10 toilet paper? Increase in Coronavirus Complaints in the United States

One store advertised hand sanitizer at $ 60 per bottle. Another was accused of selling it for $ 1 per stream. Chain stores offered thermometers and face masks for $ 26 at the "low daily price,quot; of $ 39.95 per pair, while a convenience store promoted toilet paper at $ 10 per roll next to a sign saying, "This is not it's a joke,quot;.

In a country where the lines are long, some shelves are empty, and patience is low, authorities are receiving a wave of reports of merchants trying to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis with outrageous prices, fake cures, and other scams. An Associated Press survey of general attorneys or consumer protection agencies across the country found that the reports already exceeded 5,000, with hundreds more arriving daily.

"Greed is a powerful motivator for some people," said Josh Stein, the attorney general for North Carolina, where the number of reports increased from 72 to 131 a day earlier this week. "It is unforgivable to take advantage of people in a vulnerable moment to earn quick money."

The AP survey of 50 states is the most comprehensive look yet on the emerging problem. In total, 41 states responded with numbers that included both tips and formal complaints filed against family stores and large retailers.

The AP count is certainly low too because it only includes cases where someone connected or called to file a complaint. Many others went to court on social media to vent their outrage.

"STOP BUYING HERE!" A woman spoke on Facebook alongside photos of a Southern California supermarket that charged $ 6.98 for a gallon of milk and $ 14.99 for cheddar cheese. "There are families that really need food and are overcharging."

Beyond the AP state count, individual cities are making efforts to prevent exploitation. New York City alone received more than 1,000 complaints, issued 550 violations, and imposed fines of $ 275,000 for price increases, including a case in which a store was accused of selling bottles of Purell for $ 79 each. Among the items the city is preventing stores from raising prices: aloe vera and alcohol, the ingredients that can be combined to make hand sanitizer.

Three states, including California, declined to share the number of reports they received, and several rural states said they had none. Those who did are still reviewing many of the claims. While some have gone to court against sellers, others have determined that the cases did not meet their legal standard of price increases, generally implying an increase of more than 10%.

Many states said they try to resolve the reports not by pursuing fines or criminal charges, but by confronting the retailer, which generally apologizes and lowers the price.

In Maine, investigators had photographic evidence of a buyer showing the $ 10 rolls of toilet paper. In Tennessee, where state attorneys forced two brothers to stop selling the more than 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer they had accumulated, Investigators verified a notice that a store was charging $ 1 for each jet.

There were reports of expensive rice in Wisconsin and potatoes in Idaho. In Connecticut, a vendor inflated the cost of medical masks 10 times above the normal value. A couple in Ohio reported that a thermometer they bought for $ 8 at a national chain store cost $ 26 two days later.

"This is very wrong in a time of crisis," the wife wrote in her report on the thermometer. "Contact them and tell them they can't do this."

Pennsylvania, with more than 1,200 reports earlier this week had the most in the nation, created an email address dedicated to complaints. Oregon launched a price increase hotline this week. The Oklahoma Attorney General is transferring agents to his consumer protection unit.

A small part of the reports did not include high prices, but false claims that products or services can detect or even cure the virus, which in most people only causes mild or moderate symptoms, but can be deadly for some. The US Food and Drug Administration. USA It did not approve treatments or vaccines, and the National Institutes of Health say there is no scientific evidence to suggest the help of alternative remedies.

That hasn't stopped televangelist Jim Bakker from promoting small silver particle treatments and conspiracy theorist and Infowars presenter Alex Jones from advertising toothpastes, creams, and other products on his radio show. Both were targeted last week by cease and desist letters from the New York attorney general, and the federal government has sent seven warning letters about false claims.

In Michigan, where reports rose from 363 on Tuesday morning to 572 on Wednesday, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office issued cease and desist letters directing businesses and online vendors to correct their prices or they risk taking more action.

One went to an Ann Arbor cleaning store that used her Twitter account to advertise Purell at rocketing prices of $ 7.50 for a large bottle at $ 60 in just a few days. After negative customer reaction, the retailer called the tweeted ad a "fake post,quot; and lowered prices.

Another warning letter went to the Menards home improvement chain. Some of its stores were accused of doubling the price of a gallon of Clorox bleach to $ 8.99 and offering two types of 3M respirator masks for a "low everyday price,quot; of $ 39.95 per pair, more than four times what they advertised. Home Depot.

"I am very disappointed with Menards' choice of stock during this awkward time," wrote a man in an affidavit who believed he had been overcharged for the bleach.

Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott said in a statement that the Wisconsin-based chain considered the price of Clorox reasonable because, like other bleaches, it sold in a one-gallon jug, was more concentrated, and would last longer. double customers. The statement did not address respirator masks.

"We are disappointed and we are taking this very seriously," Abbott said.

Authorities in states like Florida have sent the country's online retail giants, including Amazon, Walmart and eBay, report that third-party sellers on their sites were overcharging.

In a statement, Walmart spokesman Kevin Gardner said the company is "taking a firm stance,quot; against possible price increases on its Marketplace site. Walmart policy requires removing listings that are unfairly priced.

A bipartisan group of House of Representatives lawmakers this week urged the Justice Department to control price extortion so that people "have access to the items they need to protect themselves, their families and their communities."

In an AP interview this week, Attorney General William Barr promised that the Justice Department would "attack,quot; speculators so that they would not "take advantage to further harm the American people."

On Thursday, the Justice Department announced that it is activating a central fraud hotline (1-866-720-5721 or [email protected]) and has ordered US attorneys. USA Across the country designated by special coronavirus fraud coordinators.

Consumers who want to report cases directly to their state authorities can visit https://www.consumerresources.org/, a website managed by the National Association of Attorneys General.

