10 comforting episodes from the office during this trial time

The only place from which distancing cannot take us away? Scranton, Pennsylvania!
While all the current news makes us feel a mixture of anxiety and uncertainty, one thing that has been lifting our spirits is to look again at programs that put us in a good mood.
And what better show to do that than The office?
Every time we release nostalgic comedy, it reminds us of quieter moments and helps ease our mood. Basically, it's like a family blanket to tuck under.
We've put together the ten most comforting episodes in the series so you can watch them while you work from home or curl up on the couch.
These episodes highlight the character's most poignant moments of getting together, falling in love, and supporting each other.
In many ways, these are the episodes that remind us that while things are scary right now, eventually everything will work out.
The best part? When Peacock launches in April, all stations will be available to stream. However, until then, you can find them on Netflix as well, making it the perfect binge show.
Check out which episodes give us that warm, fuzzy feel below!
"Office Olympics,quot;
This episode of The office It shines as each character shows one of the games they play in the office, inspiring Jim and Pam to create their own Olympic tournament.
And when Michael cries after getting a medal for closing his condo, well, we cry too.
"The Dundies,quot;
Just like Pam can feel God in this Chili & # 39; s, we feel nothing but happy feelings when we watch "The Dundies,quot; and see all of our favorites come together for their office award show version.
"Business School,quot;
While there are plenty of fun moments in this episode, the poignant part we watch over and over again is when Michael (who just had a bad day after going to Ryan's business school) shows up at Pam's art show and falls in love with his drawing. of the Office.
"That is our building, and we sell paper."
"The injury,quot;
From Michael burning his foot on a grill to Dwight becoming friendly after a concussion, the humor in this episode is the show's greatest nostalgia.
"Casino night,quot;
Spoiler alert: Many of these episodes are heavy on Jim and Pam.
And can you blame us? Their relationship was the heart of the show, and "Casino Night,quot; was the episode where we finally saw the two act on their feelings for each other when they first kissed.
"Garage Sale,quot;
Yes, Jim and Pam are the two targets of the show, but it was heartwarming to finally see Michael find his soulmate in the series, especially when his proposal with a candle-lit room was the sweetest thing to watch.
The ring that cost him three years of his salary didn't hurt either.
"Weightloss,quot;
Who would have thought that a service station proposal could be so romantic? Seeing Jim and Pam get engaged was one of the highlights of the series, and it gives us a fuzzy feeling every time we see the moving moment again.
"Niagara,quot;
While Jim's Plan A was to marry Pam a long, long time ago, we can always count on watching this two-part episode to cheer us up.
From Pam and Jim getting married at Niagara Falls to the entire office dancing down the hall, it's an episode that reminds us why this show is one of our favorites.
"Goodbye Michael,quot;
Nine million nine hundred eighty-six thousand minutes of Michael Scott being the branch manager at Dunder Mifflin was still too short for us, but this parting episode Steve CarellThe character could not have been more precious.
"Final,quot;
It is difficult to organize a show, especially one as beloved as The officeBut we feel like the ending really did an amazing job and fills us with warmth every time we repeat it.
Watching Dwight and Angela get married, enjoying Michael's brief return, and spying on Ryan and Kelly running away together, the show completed the circle and reminds us that life is beautiful and that everything will be all right.
