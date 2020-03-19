10 comforting episodes from the office during this trial time

The only place from which distancing cannot take us away? Scranton, Pennsylvania!

While all the current news makes us feel a mixture of anxiety and uncertainty, one thing that has been lifting our spirits is to look again at programs that put us in a good mood.

And what better show to do that than The office?

Every time we release nostalgic comedy, it reminds us of quieter moments and helps ease our mood. Basically, it's like a family blanket to tuck under.

We've put together the ten most comforting episodes in the series so you can watch them while you work from home or curl up on the couch.

These episodes highlight the character's most poignant moments of getting together, falling in love, and supporting each other.

In many ways, these are the episodes that remind us that while things are scary right now, eventually everything will work out.

The best part? When Peacock launches in April, all stations will be available to stream. However, until then, you can find them on Netflix as well, making it the perfect binge show.