10 best things to do indoors in Boston this weekend

They are back! Fox & the Knife creator Karen Akunowicz and Stacked Donuts creator Stephanie Cmar are returning as "Top Chef," this time on "Top Chef Season 17 All Stars," which premieres Thursday night in Bravo. Watch 15 finalists fight to win the coveted $ 250,000 grand prize. Even better? Watch it while enjoying a home-cooked meal made from Fox PastaAkunowicz's new takeaway service offering fresh pasta and sauces.

You'll be closer to being fine if you make some room on your Thursday schedule for Indigo Girls' folk-rock styles, which will be the last musical act to jump on the bandwagon when they go live. your Facebook page At 6 pm. The duo will also make time for a question and answer session with fans.

Theaters may have stopped releasing new movies right now, but you can still find new entertainment with great stellar power on streaming platforms. That's what you'll find with "Little Fires Everywhere," a new miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon ("Legally Blonde,quot;) and Kerry Washington ("Scandal,quot;) based on the book of the same name by Cambridge author Celeste Ng. You can watch the first three episodes of the eight-episode saga, which chronicles the journey of the Richardson family and their matriarch, Elena (Witherspoon). When mother and daughter duo Mia and Pearl Warren (Washington and Lexi Underwood) move into Richardson's rental property in town, the two families irrevocably change.

Calling a friend is great and everything, but sending a taco is a true sign of solidarity while we are all huddled at home. Yellow Door Taqueria now allows you to send and receive tacos on your phone through its Text a Taco service, which comes in the form of a $ 5 gift card to use for delivery or in the future at the South End location or YDT Lower Mills.

Starting Tuesday, Death Cab leader for Cutie Ben Gibbard began streaming daily performances for fans on the emo group's YouTube and Facebook pages, with each mini concert benefiting a different charity. You should be able to tune in to a show any night at 7 p.m. ITS T.

The loss of physical gyms and yoga studios has prompted fitness instructors and personal trainers across Boston to relocate their classes online. Boston Yoga Union has gone a step further, launching its own personal platform with classes twice a day: once in the morning at 9:30 a.m. and one at night at 6 p.m. Classes cost $ 15 each.

Do you have a Bow Market withdrawal? We also. You can now shop across the market, all 30 vendors, on one page at Bow Mini Mart, open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Buy beer gift cards at Remnant Brewing, macaroons at Maca, records at Vinyl Index, custom shoes at Adelante and more. Consider it a gift to your future self.

It has been called "The best podcast episode ever,quot; by The Guardian, and inspired brilliant writers of the likes vulture Y Vice. What is it about "The Case of the Missing Hit,quot;, the latest episode of the Gimlet Media Reply All podcast, that has inspired such praise? Over the course of an hour, presenters Alex Goldman and PJ Vogt help a Los Angeles filmmaker named Tyler, who has had a very specific childhood song stuck in his head. The problem? Despite knowing the full verses of the song by heart, and listening to it on the top-40 radio, there is no evidence that the song ever existed. What follows is a journey that must be heard to be believed.

Celtics forward Grant Williams can vouch to the fun of an energetic game of Catan, in which players build roads and villages, accumulate resources and gather armies in search of victory. The game is available in two different modes: Classic mode allows you to play exactly the same rules as the board game, while Catan at any time It offers a streamlined experience that allows you to play for days or weeks without everyone logging in at the same time.

While bathing in the forest – a form of therapy of a meditative nature – traditionally experienced in, well, nature, now is the time to be creative. Thursday at 8 p.m., the Forest Bath Club offers a free digital bath in the forest through zoom. Send them a DM in Instagram for an invitation, and the opportunity to virtually escape the confines of your home for a greener environment.