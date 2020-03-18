Zoe Kravitz blames self-isolation on lightened skin amid cosmetic treatment speculation

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The actress from & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; Incites a fan to ask about a change in her appearance after sharing a photo of herself posing with her gray and white dog on social media.

Actress Zoe Kravitz She has ignored an Instagram follower's comment about her pale complexion, blaming self-isolation for the apparent change in appearance.

The "Big Little Lies"star, daughter of his fellow actress Lisa Bonet and rocker Lenny KravitzHe shared a photo of her posing with her gray and white dog on social media on Tuesday, March 17, while she was hiding in her home amid the global chaos of coronavirus.

The bright lighting in the image led a fan to wonder if Zoe had undergone a cosmetic treatment to lighten her skin color, and wrote, "Am I wrong or does she look so white in this image? Don't tell me you you are preparing your melanin, you are so beautiful with your natural color (sic) ".

The comment sparked a backlash from some of Zoe's other followers, who called the comment "rude," before the 31-year-old woman weighed on herself.

"Girl. This is what happens to some of us mixed children, when we can't go out, hahaha (laughs)," he explained.