Zlatan Ibrahimovic Launches Coronavirus Fundraiser To Help Italian Hospitals | Football news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic expects the fund to raise € 1 million to help Italian hospitals combat the coronavirus

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic organized an online fundraiser to help hospitals at the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, which aims to raise € 1 million (£ 920,000).

According to the website accepting donations, Ibrahimovic donated € 100,000 (£ 92,000) to start the fund.

The 38-year-old, who scored 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden, rejoined Milan in January from the Los Angeles team's MLS Galaxy.

In this dramatic moment for Italy, we created a fundraiser for Humanitas hospitals. I am counting on the generosity of my colleagues and those who wish to make even a small donation. Let's kick the CoronaVirus together and win this match! https://t.co/6o2cvUwEK6 pic.twitter.com/xhwECFFNTA – Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 18, 2020

Ibrahimovic also played for Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Juventus earlier in his career, with his strong ties to Italy prompting him to launch the fundraising initiative.

"Italy has always given me so much and, in this dramatic moment, I want to give back even more to this country that I love," Ibrahimovic said in a video message.

He added that he had the generosity of colleagues and professional athletes to contribute.

The site indicates that all the money raised will be donated directly to Humanitas to help support the intensive and emergency care units of the hospitals of Milano, Bergamo, Castellanza and Torino.

Italy has been the second country most affected by coronavirus, with more than 31,500 confirmed cases and 2,503 deaths.

Ibrahimovic, referring to himself in the third person as he often does, ended his message saying, "And remember, if the virus doesn't go to Zlatan, Zlatan goes to the virus."