Zelda Williams finds poignant photos of dad Robin Williams

Zelda Williams took to Twitter on Wednesday to share some photos he found of the deceased Robin Williams.

The sweet snapshots showed the father-daughter duo posing in the famous TRL photo booth. Zelda informed a follower that she went there with her father and with the singer. Jojo when I was about 16 or 17 years old.

"Insulation spring deep cleaning is revealing some fun old gems," he tweeted along with the footage.

Robin died in August 2014 at the age of 63. His death was declared a suicide.

Over the years, Zelda has paid tribute to her father in various ways. In 2018, for example, he shared a heartfelt post before his birthday.

"It's that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, memory-filled moments that appear like clockwork and usurp everyone else, no matter how hard they try to prepare or avoid them. the weeks are the most difficult for me and therefore they will see me much less, if they do, "he wrote through Instagram at the time. "Despite all the good intentions of the Internet in expressing my love for Dad, it is very overwhelming that strangers need me to know how much they cared about him right now. It is even harder to wait for them to arrive. So while I & # 39 I have the strength, consider this my only open armed response, before I go to my annual time to celebrate his birthday in peace and himself. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life's work. Thank you for missing him. Me too "