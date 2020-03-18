Yung Berg insists that the woman he was hit with a gun is not his girlfriend: it was the invasion of the home

Instagram

In an Instagram post, the former & # 39; Love and Hip Hop star: Hollywood & # 39; He claims that the woman in question, Talia Tilley, was trying to rob him over the weekend.

Producer Hitmaka criticized media reports that he hit a woman believed to be his girlfriend with a gun, insisting that the incident that occurred at his home over the weekend (14-15Mar20) was made an invasion of the house.

In a long Instagram post, the first "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star, formerly known as a rapper Yung BergHe claimed that the woman in question, Talia Tilley, was never his girlfriend, and said that she attempted to steal it during the incident.

The star also posted surveillance footage of what appears to be intruders on his property to back up his claims, writing: "He could have been killed inside my home on Saturday and I would like to take advantage of this moment and thank all my family, friends and colleagues. that have been communicated regarding the issue of sending love and positive energy. "

"This video is very alarming for all my music partners and for living in the Los Angeles area, please be safe and control who you allow in your home," he added.

"I made a crucial mistake that could have cost me my life. THIS WOMAN WAS NEVER MY GF," continued Hitmaka, real name Christian Ward. "I will not go into this further and let my attorneys move forward accordingly." Please stay safe in these tragic times not just for me but for everyone. "

The "Business" star also released a statement from her lawyer, stating that although Tilley spent the night with him, she began a "calculated and unprovoked attack on Mr. Ward, slapping and repeatedly hitting him," confirming, "Mr Ward defended himself against this attack. "

According to reports, his home security system was activated by three men trying to enter through the back door and, after all the commotion, he discovered that Tilley had been in contact with an unknown person and shared his address with the stranger.