Yung Berg claims that a victim hit by a gun prepared him for the invasion of an armed house

Denying that the woman who accused him of violence was his girlfriend, the rapper, also known as Hitmaka, shares surveillance footage showing suspected thieves trying to break into his property.

Yung Berg a.k.a. Hitmaka says he is the victim after a woman, who claimed to be his girlfriend, denounced him for alleged violence. The rapper, whose real name is Christian Ward, went to his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 17, to respond to the accusation, saying that the victim hit by the gun "WAS NOT MY GF EVER" and that she tried to deceive him. home invasion

The 34-year-old songwriter / music producer provided footage from his surveillance camera that captured suspected armed robbers who attempted to break into his home. The boys, who tried to hide their faces with their hoodies, were seen jumping on the fence of Berg's property. The Florida star said the intruders fled after they triggered the alarm at her home.

"On Saturday at 4:30 in the morning, three armed men made an attempt on my life and my invasion of my home," he wrote in the long subtitle. "He could have been killed inside my house on Saturday," he added. "This video is very alarming."

Clarifying things, he said, "I must reveal the truth, as the media without adequate information is trying to stain my character and reputation because I have spent my entire life building." He hinted that the incident occurred because "he made a crucial mistake that could have cost me my life."

Berg also shared a statement released by his lawyer that revealed more details of the night the robbery attempt occurred. According to the document, the woman named Talia Tilley had previously been to Berg's home and she persuaded him to go to her hot tub at "50 degrees Celsius," which he declined. After "some physical intimacy", a "calculated and unprovoked attack on Mr. Ward began, slapping and repeatedly hitting him."

The document did not mention gunshots, but said "Mr. Ward defended himself against this attack." In the midst of Talia's assault, her home security system was activated by three men trying to enter through the back door. After the shock, Berg discovered that Talia had been in communication with an unknown person and shared her address with the stranger.

Talia previously provided photos showing her injuries after an alleged altercation with Berg. He received treatment at Cedars Sinai Hospital, where he was diagnosed with "closed head injury, closed fracture of the nasal bone, and facial lacerations." She also received "various points".