Your questions about life under the coronavirus answered.

It's a complicated question, isn't it? The authorities tell us to stay inside and away from others. At the same time, you need food or, more importantly, medicine. But what about the health of the delivery workers that come to your door? How do we stay safe?

For older Americans and those with health problems who are at higher risk for contracting the coronavirus, having products delivered makes sense. Some companies, like Postmates and Instacart, have started offering sidewalk or contactless delivery. European companies are also doing it.

However, those services have a large network, which means that their businesses are likely to prosper. Smaller retailers will not, like Americans, avoid avoiding restaurants, bars, and specialty stores. That's why some restaurants are promoting delivery services as a way to stay in business, and why some cities that have ordered restaurants and bars to close have made exceptions to places that offer delivery and takeaways.

But what about delivery workers? Some groups, like Gig Workers Rising, require employers like Doordash and Instacart to do more to protect them on the job. The group recently launched a petition asking companies to grant paid time off to drivers who become ill during the coronavirus outbreak and are unable to work.

The bottom line is this: Online deliveries are a boon for those who cannot leave their homes, as well as for small restaurants that fear closing the business. But at the same time it carries a risk for drivers and delivery workers who fear loss of earnings if they get sick. At a minimum, everyone should tip their drivers generously for the service.