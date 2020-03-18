Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The White House plans hundreds of billions in stimulus

The Trump administration has asked for $ 1 trillion spending, including $ 250 billion for direct payments to Americans, as the federal government prepares to combat the coronavirus pandemic and an almost certain recession.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Republican senators on Tuesday that he planned amounts to cover the two-week payment for Americans in late April, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Here are the latest updates and outbreak maps.

In other developments:

Coronavirus cases are now known in all 50 states, after West Virginia reported its first confirmed infection on Tuesday. As of this morning, the United States has more than 5,800 confirmed cases; At least 107 patients have died.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city would decide whether to institute a "shelter-in-place,quot; order "within the next 48 hours." But such an order would need approval from state officials, and Governor Andrew Cuomo later warned: "There will be no quarantine."

Closings in retail and hotel businesses may be an early sign of job loss. Marriott International, the hotel's operator, said it would lay off tens of thousands of employees worldwide, and small businesses are directly laying off workers.

World markets fell sharply today, after a big rebound on Wall Street. Here is the latest.

To put estimates of the eventual number of victims of the virus in the United States in context, we compare them with other leading causes of death.

The European Union banned non-essential travel from the rest of the world to 26 member countries for 30 days.

Contestants of the German version of "Big Brother,quot; have been in detention since February 10, when most of the confirmed infections were in China. On Tuesday, they were told what has happened since then.

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode includes a conversation with the Governor of New York, one of the states most affected by the pandemic.

What to know: The Times provides free access to much of our coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free.