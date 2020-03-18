Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The White House plans hundreds of billions in stimulus
The Trump administration has asked for $ 1 trillion spending, including $ 250 billion for direct payments to Americans, as the federal government prepares to combat the coronavirus pandemic and an almost certain recession.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Republican senators on Tuesday that he planned amounts to cover the two-week payment for Americans in late April, according to people familiar with the discussion.
In other developments:
-
Coronavirus cases are now known in all 50 states, after West Virginia reported its first confirmed infection on Tuesday. As of this morning, the United States has more than 5,800 confirmed cases; At least 107 patients have died.
-
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday the city would decide whether to institute a "shelter-in-place,quot; order "within the next 48 hours." But such an order would need approval from state officials, and Governor Andrew Cuomo later warned: "There will be no quarantine."
-
Closings in retail and hotel businesses may be an early sign of job loss. Marriott International, the hotel's operator, said it would lay off tens of thousands of employees worldwide, and small businesses are directly laying off workers.
-
-
To put estimates of the eventual number of victims of the virus in the United States in context, we compare them with other leading causes of death.
-
The European Union banned non-essential travel from the rest of the world to 26 member countries for 30 days.
-
Contestants of the German version of "Big Brother,quot; have been in detention since February 10, when most of the confirmed infections were in China. On Tuesday, they were told what has happened since then.
What can we do next?
Melina Delkic of the Briefings team spoke with Donald McNeil, a health reporter who has been covering the experts' recommendations on what to do.
You have said that this is a crisis, but it is not unstoppable. How do we stop it?
We need to close all trips, as experts have said. And then we aggressively tackle the groups. People have to stop shaking hands; people have to stop going to bars and restaurants. New groups appear every day.
It is basically urgent that the United States imitate what China did. China had a massive outbreak that spread across the country, and has almost stopped it. We can close roads, flights, buses, and trains. I don't think we will succeed in doing exactly what China did. It's going to cause a massive social disruption because Americans don't like to be told what to do.
Is that what some countries are missing? This sense of collective action and disinterest?
That's absolutely what many Americans are missing – that it's not about you right now. My parents were in the WWII generation and there was a feeling that we were all in this together.
We have to realize that we are all in this together and save our lives. That has not yet penetrated and needs to penetrate because we all have to cooperate.
I imagine that after decades of covering epidemics, you understood the severity of Covid-19 from the start. Tell me when this got serious for you.
I vividly remember: I went on vacation to Argentina, without thinking that this was terribly serious: it looks like an animal disease and is going to kill a limited number of people. When I returned, China admitted that there was sustained person-to-person transmission. I started to see that the case was counting twice and doing the calculations in my head, and I realized: this is becoming a pandemic.
In a short victory speech from his home in Delaware, Mr. Biden offered guarantees to a pandemic country and spoke directly to Mr. Sanders' supporters: “I am listening to you, I know what is at stake, I know what we have. What to do, "said Mr. Biden." Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate, is to unify this party and unify this nation. "
The details: Here are four conclusions from Tuesday's vote and the full results.
News analysis: Participating in a healthy democracy is not supposed to be at odds with staying healthy. One of our political reporters asks: Is an election necessary during a pandemic?
Another angle: Rep. Dan Lipinski, a conservative Illinois Democrat who opposed abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act, lost a primary race to his progressive rival, Marie Newman.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The masks in our environment
The coronavirus is invisible to the naked eye, so what will historians see when they look back on 2020?
Surgical masks, of course. Our main fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, He explored why they were invented (in the 1890s) and widely adopted (during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic), and how they became the abbreviation for racism at the beginning of this pandemic.
"The mask," he writes, "has become the avatar of the virus; shorthand for our impending fear, the desire to hide, the inability to protect ourselves, and the desire to do something, anything, to appear to act.
This is what is happening the most.
China's rebuke: Beijing today He accused the United States of starting a diplomatic war that led Beijing to expel almost all American journalists from The Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
"New stage,quot; for Tom Brady: After the quarterback announced that he would leave the New England Patriots, who have won six Super Bowl titles in their 20 seasons, he was expected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a person familiar with his plans.
Snapshot: Above, a circle of 25,000-year-old, 40-foot-wide woolly mammoth bones, in the steppes of what is now Russia. The purpose of the structure remains a mystery to archaeologists, who reported on the 2014 discovery this week.
What we are reading: This Harvard Business Review article about two new mothers returning to work in Sweden and the US. USA "Reading the two stories side by side shows how depressingly labor and family policies in the US compare." .
Covering an infected economy
To understand the economic consequences of the pandemic, Times Insider spoke to Jeanna Smialek, which covers the Federal Reserve. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
The Fed cut interest rates to almost zero. How could that affect us?
The measure should help consumers borrow and spend. For example, you should make mortgages cheaper. But nothing the Fed can do right now is going to make up for the total commotion of the coronavirus, because its tools are simply not adequate to make up for lost work hours or to help employees who have lost their wages.
Can nations work together to help the world economy recover?
Central banks do not have the fire fighting power they had in the 2008 financial crisis. Many central banks, such as in Japan and parts of Europe, already had very low or even negative interest rates. And so they have less room to act.
What matters now is what happens to companies that are being hit at the moment. Is this a short-term problem that is painful but not devastating? Or will this kill the companies, which will have greater repercussions for the financial markets and will have a much longer life in their pain?
If there is a conclusion for readers about the global economy, what should it be?
Everyone has said it right now, but the best thing for the world economy is to contain this virus. More than any fiscal or monetary package, the public health response here is more important.
