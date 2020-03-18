Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Coming soon: cash for the crisis
As the global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approaches 8,000, wealthy countries are preparing to disburse billions of dollars in emergency aid to their banks, businesses and consumers. Here are the latest updates on the virus and the markets.
In the U.SThe Trump administration has asked for a $ 1 trillion infusion, a quarter in direct checks to millions of Americans, while the Federal Reserve said it would support a separate $ 1 trillion funding source that companies use to cover payroll and day to day daily operations.
In Europe, where leaders agreed to close the continent to almost all visitors, hundreds of billions of euros have been pledged. "Never in peacetime do we face an economic struggle like this," Britain's chief financial officer Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, announcing a £ 330 billion aid package.
But giant cash infusions are not without risk. Economists say Italy should spend far more than the € 25 billion package it has proposed, for example, but Italian officials worry that doing so would further shake the foundations of its banking system (whose oscillations have long threatened time the global financial system).
In other coronavirus news:
Britain's latest response measures were prompted in part by a recent warning from scientists that without drastic action, an uncontrolled spread of the virus could cause up to 510,000 deaths across the country (and 2.2 million in the US). .
Our correspondents examined how people and health officials in India, along with the nations of Africa and Southeast Asia, are dealing, or not, in some cases, with the pandemic.
Paris is a ghost town under lockdown, and the French Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, has been postponed until September.
The European Championship, only surpassed by the International Soccer World Cup, will be postponed until 2021.
& # 39; We are all in this together & # 39;
President Trump has recommended that Americans stop traveling unnecessarily and avoid meeting in groups of more than 10, but that may not be enough to prevent the outbreak from spreading like a wildfire.
Medical experts say that strategies adopted so far by China, Singapore and Hong Kong, such as early intervention, close monitoring, forced quarantines and meticulous social distancing, offer a better model for keeping the epidemic at bay.
Donald G. McNeil Jr., our infectious disease reporter, echoed that conclusion in a conversion on the American response with our colleague Melina Delkic. Here are some excerpts.
You have said that this is a crisis, but it is not unstoppable. How do we stop it?
It is basically urgent that the United States imitate what China did. China had a massive outbreak in Wuhan, spread across the country, and has almost stopped it. We can close roads, flights, buses, and trains. I don't think we will succeed in doing exactly what China did. It's going to cause a massive social disruption because Americans don't like to be told what to do.
In places like China, Singapore and Taiwan, they have been through SARS; they know how scary it is. They develop that sense of: we are all in this together and it is my duty to protect my family. It's not just about whether I have fun or not. It's about whether or not I go home and infect my grandmother and that kills her.
Is that what some countries are missing? This sense of collective action and disinterest?
That's absolutely what many Americans are missing – that it's not about you right now. When I was a kid, my parents were in the WWII generation and there was a feeling of, hey, we did something amazing; we increase this gigantic effort of society. It was this feeling that we are all in this together.
We have to realize that we are all in this together and save our lives. That has not yet penetrated and needs to penetrate because we all have to cooperate.
The sad thing is: Most people, this has been true of all the epidemics that I have covered, be it Zika in Puerto Rico or AIDS in South Africa, they don't believe in the disease until they see someone get sick and die from her, someone they know.
Running to find a cure
So far, no antiviral medication has been shown to be effective against coronavirus. But, and yes, there is still good news, many of the most promising drug candidates are already approved to treat other diseases, including cancer.
The coronavirus is invisible to the naked eye, so what will historians see when they remember the 2020 pandemic?
Surgical masks, of course. Our main fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, He delved into why they were invented (in the 1890s) and widely adopted (during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic), and how they became shorthand for racism during a blame game on how the recent outbreak began.
This is what is happening the most.
China: In the latest eye-for-an-eye move between Beijing and Washington, the Foreign Ministry announced that it would Expel American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
Joe Biden: The former vice president of the United States easily won three main primaries on Tuesday, almost extinguishing the possibility that Senator Bernie Sanders may return before the Democratic Party's summer nominating convention.
Germany: The Defense Ministry said it was investigating how a laptop sold on eBay for $ 100 was found to contain software classified for an air-to-ground rocket system used by the air force.
Snapshot: A physicist in the midwestern United States is trying to untangle the structural dynamics of bird nests using bamboo skewers, above.
What we are reading: This Harvard Business Review article about two new mothers taking very different paths to return to work in Sweden and the United States. “Reading the two stories side by side shows how depressingly work and family policies in the United States compare, if they are there. not at all, "says Francesca Donner, director of our Gender Initiative.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Is rosemary, olive oil, and orange pie is great for what our food editor Sam Sifton calls "procrastibaking," though "baking anxiety may be the best term of art these days."
Watch: The videos of young artists were broadcast on social networks in the US. USA After an actress invited children from the theater to share songs from shows that were canceled due to the pandemic. Our reporter called the project "a rare river of elevation at a time of global distress."
Smarter life: Working from home (in your pajamas!) Can be great. And you don't have to be alone, says a writer in Berlin.
And now for the backstory on …
Covering an infected economy
The pandemic is having a major impact on the world's wallet. To understand the consequences, Times Insider spoke to Jeanna Smialek, who covers the Washington Federal Reserve. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
On Sunday, the Fed cut interest rates to almost zero. How could it affect us in the future?
The measure should help consumers borrow and spend. For example, you should make mortgages cheaper. But at the end of the day, nothing the Fed can do right now is going to make up for the total coronavirus shock, because its tools are simply not adequate to make up for lost work hours or assist employees who have missed checks. of payment
Can nations work together to help the world economy recover?
Central banks do not have the fire fighting power they had in the 2008 financial crisis. Many central banks, such as in Japan and parts of Europe, already had very low or even negative interest rates. And so, they have less room to act to soften the economic blow.
What matters right now is what happens to companies that are being hit right now. Is this a short-term problem that is painful but not devastating? Or will this kill the companies, which will have greater repercussions for the financial markets and will have a much longer life in their pain?
If there is a conclusion for readers about the global economy, what should it be?
Everyone has said it right now, but the best thing for the world economy is to contain this virus. More than any fiscal or monetary package, the public health response here is more important.
