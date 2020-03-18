Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

You have said that this is a crisis, but it is not unstoppable. How do we stop it?

It is basically urgent that the United States imitate what China did. China had a massive outbreak in Wuhan, spread across the country, and has almost stopped it. We can close roads, flights, buses, and trains. I don't think we will succeed in doing exactly what China did. It's going to cause a massive social disruption because Americans don't like to be told what to do.

In places like China, Singapore and Taiwan, they have been through SARS; they know how scary it is. They develop that sense of: we are all in this together and it is my duty to protect my family. It's not just about whether I have fun or not. It's about whether or not I go home and infect my grandmother and that kills her.

Is that what some countries are missing? This sense of collective action and disinterest?

That's absolutely what many Americans are missing – that it's not about you right now. When I was a kid, my parents were in the WWII generation and there was a feeling of, hey, we did something amazing; we increase this gigantic effort of society. It was this feeling that we are all in this together.

We have to realize that we are all in this together and save our lives. That has not yet penetrated and needs to penetrate because we all have to cooperate.

The sad thing is: Most people, this has been true of all the epidemics that I have covered, be it Zika in Puerto Rico or AIDS in South Africa, they don't believe in the disease until they see someone get sick and die from her, someone they know.