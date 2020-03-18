Young Thug thinks the Bible predicted coronavirus

As speculation continues about what exactly COVID-19 is and what might have caused it, rapper Young Thug says it's all in the Bible.

Thugger published a passage 2 Chronicles 7: 13-14 which says: "Whenever I contain the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and return prosperous to their land. "

Thug circled the passage in red with the words "Pay Attention to Children,quot; written next to it, and captioned the post: "Coronavirus!"

The publication refers to a BBC report that "hundreds of billions,quot; of locusts have invaded East Africa and South Asia.

Unlike pop singer Keri Hilson's theory, Thugger has not been dragged through social media for voicing his own conspiracy theories.