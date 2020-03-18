Home Entertainment Young Thug thinks the Bible predicted coronavirus

Young Thug thinks the Bible predicted coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
As speculation continues about what exactly COVID-19 is and what might have caused it, rapper Young Thug says it's all in the Bible.

Thugger published a passage 2 Chronicles 7: 13-14 which says: "Whenever I contain the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and return prosperous to their land. "

