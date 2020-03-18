Young Thug Suggests Coronavirus Pandemic Is God's Judgment, Warns Children

%MINIFYHTML065fa7220c0a0ef8afab811acbf7c4cd11% %MINIFYHTML065fa7220c0a0ef8afab811acbf7c4cd12%

Young bully She is the latest celebrity to turn to social media to share her conspiracy theory regarding the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, March 17, the rapper suggested in his Instagram post that the pandemic is a judgment from God.

He supported his theory by publishing a biblical scripture from 2 Chronicles 7: 13-14. He said: "Every time I contain the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and makes their land prosper again. "

The "Gang Up" spitter circled that part to highlight his message before writing in a red pen, "Pay attention, kids." He simply captioned the post, "Coronavirus!"

"I woke up king!" one of his followers seized him in the comments section. Another user rated it as "Best thing you've ever posted … ever", and someone else called it "Pastor Thugger".

However, some others were not convinced. "A man made the Bible like a man made the virus," wrote one skeptical user. Echoing the sentiment, another person stated, "You know the Bible is written by man. Things have been added and exposed but I am silent."

Before that, Keri Hilson received a great reaction for his theory of the coronavirus. In now deleted tweets, he suggested that the virus had something to do with 5G networks.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," Keri wrote in the now-deleted tweet. "Petitions, organizations, studies … through the effects of radiation. 5G released in CHINA. November 1, 2019. People fell dead. See attachment and go to my IG stories for more information. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE !!! "

He also shared links and video clips to support his argument, although it did not automatically make his theory convincing. If anything, he received a huge backlash that apparently led his team to ask him to remove the controversial tweets.

"Management has asked me to remove the videos / articles," he explained Monday, March 16. "I appreciate the good speech on unconventional thinking. Let's all be safe, because whatever the cause of the virus is real. May God be with us … prayers for all."