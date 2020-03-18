YOU. Angers fans with this video with the police

YOU. He's been behind the police for a long time, and with every opportunity he gets, he posts another video to show the alleged police abuse. Watch the latest video with the police that you shared on your social media account.

PS The PD of the parish Jefferson planting crack in this man. 🤬🤡🐷 Everyone should be ashamed of yourselves, fired and accused! Listen to the pig at the end talking about "Your phone is evidence!" Yes, you are right … the evidence we need against YOU! Fu * kin Dork! Tip captioned his post.

Someone said, "They get mad when you record them, but they think they have the right to register you against your will as if they were some kind of superior species."

A follower posted this: ‘I lived in Jeff Parish and always felt safe with the police. I really don't know about the other side, but I tell them to follow the law and protocols and report to the authorities if they think something is wrong. "

Someone else said: ¡“Come in, girl! Go inside! "Hahaha Now you will need an order to enter …"

Another commenter wrote this: ‘I'm glad they still had the video, I have to send it to someone as soon as possible when we record. They want to record us without doing anything, but they don't want to be recorded like that. "

One commenter said ‘This is disgusting. For each evil they do to us, God will pay them, "and another follower published this:" Mane, I was in prison with a group of them from there and they have been doing that for a year. "

Someone else wrote: "They will get in trouble because it is recorded." You will lose your little job. "

One commenter posted: "People on the other side of the law say the flip side always breaks the law, but at the same time breaks the law every day there has to be a solution to this."

Apart from this, T.I. She made her fans happy when she shared a video with her baby, Heiress Harris, having fun around the house these days.



