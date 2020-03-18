Workers from all industries struggling to survive during shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b11% %MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b12%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Local governments are doing everything possible to help people who are out of work during the refuge in the Bay Area. That relief may not come soon enough for thousands of workers, especially in the service industry.

Nicholas Javier from San Francisco was a full-time server at The Oak Room restaurant inside the Westin Saint Francis in Union Square. Normally he would take home up to $ 700 per week. But in the past two weeks, that has been cut in half. With the restaurant closed, he is out of a job.

%MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b13% %MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b14%

"It feels like the rug has been pulled out from under my feet and all the air is blown out of the room," Javier said on a Skype call with KPIX.

%MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b15% %MINIFYHTML08b319e48affa7e03cd612d14c67645b16%

He says his rent in San Francisco is $ 1,200 a month.

"My advice is the things I live in and when people disappeared and dissipated, I lost all of that," he said. "So I was hoping I could cover my rent, which is usually enough to reduce my rent."

Now you don't know if you will be able to pay for that, your bills, or medical care. Javier is a member of UNITE HERE Local 2. He is one of the 14,000 hotel, stadium, airport and food service workers in San Francisco and San Mateo counties.

To help soften the impact, Mayor London Breed has announced a moratorium on residential and commercial evictions.

“Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom, we have the capacity and have also issued a directive on business evictions, so we wanted to make sure that the businesses and residents who will be affected are likely to be regrettable due to a loss of revenue that the last thing they need it's an eviction, ”said Breed.

In South Bay, Councilman Lan Diep proposes a series of measures to help small businesses in San José. They include a moratorium on commercial evictions and partnering with corporations like Google and Apple to create a relief fund.

"This coronavirus period will pass but beyond it will be a recovery and that recovery could be very difficult if during these few weeks we lose many of our small businesses," Diep said.