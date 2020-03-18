Worker at the Pepsi Center tests positive for coronavirus

A Legends employee who last worked at the Pepsi Center during an Avalanche game on March 11 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement made by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment on Wednesday.

The food and beverage associate worked in the "back of the house area," which does not require direct customer interaction, the statement said.

