Worker at the Pepsi Center tests positive for coronavirus

A Legends employee who last worked at the Pepsi Center during an Avalanche game on March 11 tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement made by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment on Wednesday.

The food and beverage associate worked in the "back of the house area," which does not require direct customer interaction, the statement said.

KSE, which contracts for food and beverage services from Legends, was informed of the positive test on Tuesday. The avalanche greeted the New York Rangers on March 11 at the Pepsi Center.

The news, according to details provided by Legends, was based on an "allegedly positive positive result,quot; from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment State Laboratory.

The worker felt better and is currently in quarantine.

"Legends has communicated directly with people who worked closely with its associate," the statement read.