Woman finds special way to share engagement news with quarantined grandfather – Up News Info Detroit

– With so many older Americans locked up in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, all kinds of people are finding safe ways to stay connected to society's most vulnerable citizens during the coronavirus crisis.

A North Carolina woman who got engaged over the weekend refused to let anything get in the way of sharing the special news with her grandfather, who lives at the Premier Life and Rehabilitation Center in Lake Waccamaw, Carolina. North.

"I really wanted to be able to tell my grandfather because he has dementia and there is no phone he has access to," Carly Boyd told Up News Info affiliate KOLD.

A North Carolina woman did not allow anything, not even the Coronavirus, to get in the way of sharing a special moment with her grandfather. Click on the link to watch the video. Https://t.co/An7xfi5uPP pic.twitter.com/2rQfpR7zs4 – KOLD News 13 (@KOLDNews) March 17, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLdab768314cc21eb48eb0325673913d0811% %MINIFYHTMLdab768314cc21eb48eb0325673913d0812%

The staff suggested that she walk around the building and tell him through the window. It was a moment that you will never forget.

"I just … it was very, oh my gosh, I'm going to cry, it was very special," Boyd said. “I was very excited and very sad and put my hand on the window, and he put it there too. I just told him that I love him, and he said, "I love you too and I hope to see you soon," as if I really see you. "

Boyd hopes to have his grandfather at his wedding next year.

Bob and Nancy Shellard of Vernon, Connecticut have been married 67 years and never spent a separate anniversary.

But, Nancy is in a Somers nursing home that has restricted visits due to security concerns related to COVID-19. So this year, the longtime couple had to celebrate in a unique way.

Bob was standing outside his window with balloons and a handmade sign that said, "I've loved you 67 years and I'm still doing it."

Husband Celebrates 67th Wedding Anniversary Outside Wife's Nursing Home Due To Fears Of Coronavirus https://t.co/3dAU5NeSB2 pic.twitter.com/BFcnZ1UVS7 – Up News Info 17 (@WNCN) March 17, 2020

Despite suffering from memory loss, Nancy gave up a second-story window and kissed her husband for more than six decades.

"Nothing has changed as to how much I love her," Bob told WTNH. "And I want her to know that."

Elizabeth Gerich's family, 90, set up chairs outside the Crestfield Rehabilitation Center and Fenwood Manor in Manchester, Connecticut, to visit her.

"To bring a smile to her day and maybe some laughs as well, we brought our chairs to her window to visit her," said Laura Gerich-Grady, Gerich's granddaughter, "she told Up News Info affiliate WFSB.

How cute is this? ♥ A family found a safe way to visit a 90-year-old grandmother / great-grandmother in #Manchester, despite nursing home coronavirus restrictions: https://t.co/s0ygTVk5To pic.twitter.com/bQv2LRNu9W – WFSB Channel 3 (@WFSBnews) March 17, 2020

Smiling faces were not the only thing the family brought to Gerich.

"Her son Cliff Gerich brought her favorite bird feeder, as she enjoys spending time observing birds," said Gerich-Grady.

Gerich's great-grandchildren Michael and Malea, daughter-in-law Jeanette Gerich and Gerich-Grady said they all enjoyed a visit while keeping a safe distance.

And it's not just immediate family members who are getting into the act.

Two bagpipe players spread the joy of St. Patrick's Day, parading around the Lorain, Ohio nursing home campus.

"It was amazing to see all the residents at their windows waving and smiling," he told WEWS.