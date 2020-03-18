With Tom Brady to Tampa Bay, we can't wait for these incredible QB matchups

Now that Tom Brady is reportedly moving to Tampa Bay for the 2020 season, the next step is to look at the Buccaneers schedule. NFL fans should be delighted that Brady doesn't take on the AFC East teams, against whom he has a career record of 86-22.

The Tampa Bay schedule features some highly successful one-on-one matches, including some with the best quarterbacks in today's game, to be made for primetime with Brady participating.

The worst part of the Bucs' schedule is that the Patriots are not on it. That game is slated for 2021 in New England, so Brady would have to play two years at Tampa Bay for that to happen.

Here are the five matchups we can't wait for in 2020:

Honorable Mention

Two NFC South meetings with Matt Ryan and the Falcons will provide ample opportunities for Super Bowl 51 replays and a look back at 28-3. The Buccaneers also play against the two Los Angeles teams at Raymond James Stadium.

5. Buccaneers in Lions

Why would we be interested in the trip to Ford Field? It's against former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The Lions beat the Patriots 26-10 in 2018 in one of the most inexplicable results of that season. It's also a good quarterback duel with Matthew Stafford. Brady has just five touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts at Ford Field. It's still kind of a homecoming for the former Michigan quarterback.

4. Buccaneers in the Raiders

Vegas baby. The NFL has a unique programming opportunity here: why not give Las Vegas the spotlight on Sunday Night Football by bringing Brady in for Game 1? There are so many ties coming together. Raiders coach Jon Gruden won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, but Brady beat Gruden and the Raiders in the infamous "Tuck Rule,quot; game. This game should be on Sunday Night Football, and it doesn't matter who the Raiders' starting quarterback is. I would draw one of the highest Nielsen scores of the season if they put it in Week 1.

3. Packers at Buccaneers

It's Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers. For all the debates involving the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, this confrontation has only materialized twice. Rodgers led Green Bay to a 26-21 victory against New England in 2014, and Brady returned the favor in a 31-17 win at Sunday Night Football in 2018. This is a rubber match, and perhaps the prelude of a playoff matchup. One can only wait.

2. Bosses at Buccaneers

Who knew that Chiefs vs. Bucs would be unmissable televisions? Mahomes is the current champion of the Super Bowl, and this will be another one of those games with the theme of "passing the torch,quot;. Does Mahomes have it? Can Brady, who is 2-1 in straight starts against the Chiefs' dynamic quarterback, give yet another reminder of who is the best in the business? This will be one of the most anticipated matches, and it seems destined for mid-season.

1. Buccaneers vs. Santos (twice)

Brees is 41 years old. Brady is 42 and 43.

They had their first direct confrontation when No. 11 Purdue met No. 4 Michigan on October 2, 1999.

These two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks have just five head-to-head matches in the NFL; Brees is 3-2 in those games.

The fact that we can see him twice in 2020, in games that could decide the NFC South 21 years after that first matchup in Ann Arbor, is a delight that all football fans can enjoy.