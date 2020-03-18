Wimbledon Remains On As All England Club Monitors Coronavirus Crisis

%MINIFYHTML54c533cb6eb708348f00f23d7382d89711% %MINIFYHTML54c533cb6eb708348f00f23d7382d89712%

Wimbledon management has promised to "act responsibly,quot; and insists that it is preparing for the tournament to proceed as scheduled.

The French Open moved on Tuesday from a start date of May to September, taking players by surprise, with suggestions that men's and women's tours may also have been caught.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: cancellations, postponements amid crisis

In the rapid climate of concern about the coronavirus pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) is preparing for Wimbledon to start on June 29, but there is an acknowledgment that this may not be possible.

The AELTC said Tuesday that it closed parts of its land, including its museum, and that many employees worked remotely.

Chief Executive Richard Lewis emphasized that there would be no risk in organizing the tournament.

The AELTC continues to monitor and respond to the coronavirus situation, working closely with the government and relevant health authorities. While we are still planning the Championships at this time, it is still a constantly evolving situation. Https://t.co/Tc4fSuPs9Z – Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 17, 2020

"At the heart of our decision-making is our commitment to the health and safety of our members, staff and the public, and we are grateful to the government and public health authorities for their advice and support," he said.

"While we continue to plan the championships at this time, it remains a constantly evolving situation and we will act responsibly, in the best interest of society at large," added Lewis.