Will Greenwood Podcast: Nemani Nadolo and Joe Marler's Ban | Rugby Union News

Listen to Will Greenwood's rugby podcast

In this week's podcast, Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox talk to Nemani Nadolo, who lives in Leicester, about the impact of the coronavirus and Joe Marler's ban.

The coronavirus has had a massive impact on all aspects of life, including sports, where most of the live events around the world have been postponed or canceled.

From the Premier League to Super Rugby, rugby worldwide has been hit and Will and Rupert discuss the impact this will have.

Rupert catches up with Fiji star Nemani Nadolo, who will explain exactly why he is heading to Welford Road next season.

Nadolo has made 29 test appearances as a wing and center and with 6 & # 39; 5 "and 20 stones he is a powerful finisher who also kicks goals.

He will arrive at the Montpellier Tigers after previously playing for the Crusaders, Green Rockets in Japan, and Exeter.

Also on the agenda is a ban on Joe Marler plus Will gives us his team from six tournament nations.