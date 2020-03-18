The weirdest NFL bromance could be bringing his collective talent to Tampa.

A day after reports were released that Tom Brady is expected to sign a deal to become the new Buccaneers starting quarterback, the former and now former Patriot wants to bring aid, through Antonio Brown. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the "impression,quot; among the teams interested in Brady is that the QB wants to play with Brown.

How @TomPelissero and I argued on television, the word among the teams interested in Tom Brady was among the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him to a new team. Brown is still under investigation, and it remains to be seen when he can play. But Brady is close to him. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 202

Brady and Brown played together during the first game of the 2019 season before Brown was cut amid allegations of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed last year. The NFL has yet to impose a punishment on Brown, who remains under investigation by the league.

Brady and Brown's mutual respect is nothing new. Brown has contacted Brady publicly and privately in the past six months with her desire to play with him once again. After Brown was released from New England, there were rumors that the Patriots could re-sign him for a playoff despite the league's threat of discipline.

Brown has apologized to the Patriots, the league, the Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, you, me, the mailman, and others for his actions in recent months, but whether he is a legitimately changed man remains to be seen. The fact that Brady, a generally nonsensical gamer, who goes into all business, would voluntarily meet with Brown and his antics tell him everything he needs to know about how badly Brady wants to win outside of New England.

If the NFL cleared Brown, he would likely need a suspension before he could play again, and if Brown ended up in Tampa Bay, Brown's trio Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would instantly become (on paper) one of the best WR trios in the NFL today, if not all the time. Therefore, it is not surprising that Brady wants to bring support to what could be one of the last seasons of his career.

In any case, "Brady, Brown and the Bay,quot; will be a great 30 for 30 someday.