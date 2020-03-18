Why will Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have children in the future?

Wells Adams Y Sarah Hyland I just want to celebrate one thing at a time.

Just a couple of weeks later Modern Family By the end of his final season, pop culture fans are already wondering what this could mean for one of the star's personal lives.

Before speculating that having children is high on the priority list, you may want to listen to what Wells has to say.

"I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does, too, but we're both super career-oriented and motivated right now, so that's not on my mind," he explained exclusively on the E! Digital series. Just sip. "It will happen later. I am lucky that he is much younger than me, so I don't think he is in a hurry."

The 35-year-old Bachelor Nation member continued, "If I were my age, I think I would probably have a different thought about it."