Why will Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have children in the future?

Before speculating that having children is high on the priority list, you may want to listen to what Wells has to say.
"I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does, too, but we're both super career-oriented and motivated right now, so that's not on my mind," he explained exclusively on the E! Digital series. Just sip. "It will happen later. I am lucky that he is much younger than me, so I don't think he is in a hurry."
The 35-year-old Bachelor Nation member continued, "If I were my age, I think I would probably have a different thought about it."
As for wedding planning, the couple finally has time to start getting organized. Sarah is enjoying some free time after finishing her ABC series, while Wells is not heading to Bachelor in Paradise as the bartender on the show for another two months.
"Now I think we will begin to solve all that," he shared with Justin Sylvester. "She was working so hard and I was working hard where we weren't able to focus on that, but now that she has a little bit of free time, we can get some things together."
Ultimately, Wells and Sarah simply enjoy their commitment and quality time together. Another plus is the fact that both stars are happy and healthy.
"Everyone takes their immune system for granted," Wells shared when talking about Sarah's chronic kidney disease. "It is very easy for her to get sick. When her immune system is kicking butt, a lot of things can bounce off you. But for her, everything sticks to her and she will get sick very, very easily and it also takes a long time to heal or improve. "
The podcast host added: "It was a strange thing to learn to appreciate something I have never appreciated before. I really should take care of my body because now I see what it is like not to have an immune system."
