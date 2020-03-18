Why Peter Weber and Madi Prewett's relationship wouldn't have worked

Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor It has come to an end and this pilot is still flying alone.
As fans of the series already know, the end of the dramatic season took place last week and really came to an explosive end. Peter not only proposed Hannah Ann Sluss, he also left her. In other words, he "took,quot; what was supposed to be a magical first engagement.
Then, after ending a relationship, Peter was faced with the decision of whether he should go back to second place. Madison Prewett. During the After the end pink episode, he and Madison sat down to discuss their feelings, where Peter told him Chris Harrison"I think (we will) step by step, one day at a time. That's the smartest way to do it. I know I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does it, too. But how I feel about you, That has never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever it becomes … Do we have a million and one obstacle? Yes. Is it all uphill? Probably. "
Of course, Peter's mother threw a key into these plans when she claimed that she was going to "have to fail in success,quot; in her love life, ultimately revealing her doubts about her relationship with Madi. "All of his friends, all of his family, everyone who knows him knows it won't work. So we've been trying to help them. Do we want it to work? Yes," he joked.
ABC / John Fleenor
At the time, Peter insisted that his love for the contestant was enough to make it work, but a few days later he announced, "Madi and I mutually decided not to continue our relationship."
"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and we will never forget that God has a plan in all things," Madi added.
While neither Madi nor Peter offered any insight into their decision, a source tells E! News, "Everything would have been an uphill battle."
"They still loved each other and wanted to take it day by day," adds the source.
However, the source says Madi has returned to "spending time with close friends and family,quot; in Auburn, while Peter does the same in California.
