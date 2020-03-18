Why Peter Weber and Madi Prewett's relationship wouldn't have worked

Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor It has come to an end and this pilot is still flying alone.

As fans of the series already know, the end of the dramatic season took place last week and really came to an explosive end. Peter not only proposed Hannah Ann Sluss, he also left her. In other words, he "took,quot; what was supposed to be a magical first engagement.

Then, after ending a relationship, Peter was faced with the decision of whether he should go back to second place. Madison Prewett. During the After the end pink episode, he and Madison sat down to discuss their feelings, where Peter told him Chris Harrison"I think (we will) step by step, one day at a time. That's the smartest way to do it. I know I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does it, too. But how I feel about you, That has never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever it becomes … Do we have a million and one obstacle? Yes. Is it all uphill? Probably. "