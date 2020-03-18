Why is Liam Hemsworth so in love with his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

It's not like he needs to lick his wounds, so to speak, but in the middle of his separation from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth He found himself increasingly attracted to the coasts of Australia.

By untangling himself from the person you spent the past decade and being what he is, "he needed to get out of town and away from it all in order to have any perspective," a source told E! News from last fall. And there was no better place for that than Byron Bay, the older brother. Chris Hemsworth He had left about six years ago to be closer to the family.

"He is with the people he loves and he only takes each day as it comes," said the source. "They have all been very supportive and have tried to distract themselves from things. They are in no rush to know where to go next."