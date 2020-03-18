Why is Liam Hemsworth so in love with his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks?

It's not like he needs to lick his wounds, so to speak, but in the middle of his separation from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth He found himself increasingly attracted to the coasts of Australia.
By untangling himself from the person you spent the past decade and being what he is, "he needed to get out of town and away from it all in order to have any perspective," a source told E! News from last fall. And there was no better place for that than Byron Bay, the older brother. Chris Hemsworth He had left about six years ago to be closer to the family.
"He is with the people he loves and he only takes each day as it comes," said the source. "They have all been very supportive and have tried to distract themselves from things. They are in no rush to know where to go next."
But if the right person crosses his path, then he will surely follow.
Get in Gabriella Brooks, the 23-year-old Sydney-based model who has spoken about her love of adventure, the outdoors, and animals. When asked to describe her perfect Sunday in 2015, the student at the University of Sydney told SurfStich in a blog post for the brand"Wake up for tea and read a little on the balcony before walking to the beach for a swim. Then I will go boating for a fish and water ski, followed by a picnic lunch on a remote beach. Found. Something delicious to have dinner (maybe lasagna) and then crash on the couch watching any new series I've become addicted to (with a block of chocolate). "
Which adds some surfing and tell us that doesn't sound exactly like a weekend Hemsworth will sign up for. No wonder, then, that a source tells E! News from the 30-year-old former student of the The Hunger Games the franchise is "excited to date Gabriella." A few months later, the source says, "His family really likes him and they have a normal relationship with no drama."
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
That last part is key considering how sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, married to Chris for nearly a decade, has already expressed his stance that the chiseled star "deserves much better,quot; than his previous union with Cyrus.
Brooks appears to have passed that particular test from the start, looking terribly comfortable with Hemsworth's parents. Craig Hemsworth Y Leonie Hemsworth during a December lunch at The Roadhouse in Byron Bay. Her first photographed outing also served as the initial indication that her romance with the Australian actress Maddison Brown it had run its course.
Of course, nothing fascinates parents like giving their child a reason to stay home, so Topshop and Calvin Klein came in with a notch in the win column. "The Australian connection is definitely enjoyable for both of you," the source tells E! News. "She wants to be in Australia as much as he does and they both really enjoy being there and spending time with family and friends. He doesn't feel like he's being pulled away."
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
He certainly has shown no interest in parting ways with Brooks, the former specialist in ancient history and archeology who made the trip to Los Angeles to spend time with Hemsworth in the United States earlier this year.
Behold the Most dangerous game star who said said Australian GQ Last May, "sometimes I don't want to be the center of attention. I just want to sit in the back and be calm and not be bothered by anyone," stayed pretty long on the mark.
Rather than being Brooks' squire for the industry parties, his handful of joint sightings amounted to a couple of trips to the gym (he prefers "very high intensity bodyweight workouts like burpees and push-ups and push-ups," he said. . Men's diary; she likes to run) and a lunch at The Ivy with her older brother Luke Hemsworth and wife Samantha Hemsworth.
It seems they are also on board.
For March, an officially single Hemsworth (he and Cyrus finalized their divorce in late January) and his girl returned to Down Under for more double dating with their parents and fun on the beach, a place they have both declared to be their happy place. . (Not to mention somewhere they can show how all those jogs and burpees make a good body.)
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
While Hemsworth has professed such a deep love for surfing, he said Men's diary"If I could travel around the world and surf to live, I would," said Brooks. SurfStich "Between sessions and castings, I'm studying, on the beach with friends, reading or making and eating delicious food."
Which explains why they were able to fit so perfectly into each other's worlds. "They can both be completely themselves and take things literally," the source tells E! News. "She is discreet and down to earth. So far it has been very easy and fun."
Hemsworth seems to have found everything he didn't know he was looking for.
%MINIFYHTML0e4841d5fc1daf226991f9819327d84d13%