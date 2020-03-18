Why is Cam Newton the Patriots' best choice to replace Tom Brady?

%MINIFYHTMLdb9975140e479c60d2c7d6c5591e8ce611% %MINIFYHTMLdb9975140e479c60d2c7d6c5591e8ce612%

Tom Brady replaced former No. 1 pick Drew Bledsoe as New England's starting quarterback in 2001. The Patriots can close that circle by completing a former No. 1 pick to replace him in 2020.

Yes, New England should bring Cam Newton, if the Panthers quarterback's shoulder is removed. Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater for a three-year contract, and the Panthers are allowing Newton to seek an exchange (complete with an awkward farewell on social media):

MORE: Newton responds to Panthers commercial: "You made me do this,quot;

That's another reason why New England should consider movement: The Pats could trade for Newton, or they could wait to see if the Panthers release the star quarterback. Either way, when New England feels the time is right, it's an investment worth making.

All they have to do is make the call.

Bill Belichick keeps up with the times

Look at the last two NFL MVPs: Lamar Jackson of Baltimore and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City. Jackson ran for 1,207 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, while Mahomes passed for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns the year before.

Newton can produce like this. In 2015, he earned NFL MVP honors with 3,837 passing yards, 636 rushing yards, and 45 total touchdowns. That may seem like years ago, and the shoulder is a valid concern. But when he's healthy, Newton (who weighs 6-5,245 pounds) can be practically unstoppable. In the Belichick system, that's intriguing, even more intriguing than Bridgewater.

All Belichick needs to do is chat with his close friend and Alabama coach Nick Saban, who went from the traditional quarterback of pocket passes to double threats like Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and, now, the freshman of five. stars Bryce Young. Saban has first-hand experience against Newton, who in 2010 led Auburn to a comeback victory against Crimson Tide on the way to a national championship.

Belichick has also seen Newton up close. In two career games against the Pats, Newton is 2-0 with 525 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. A more mobile quarterback would allow Belichick to restore the offense and catch up with the Ravens and Chiefs in the AFC. Both teams beat New England last season and are back on the calendar in 2020.

Newton is motivated

"You forced me into this."

That was Newton's response when the Panthers tweeted that he had permission to seek a trade – a sign that the former No. 1 pick isn't exactly excited about the Panthers' decision.

Newton should feel belittled, disrespected, and angry. That's exactly what you need for your tenth NFL season. Why not show everyone that you can still play in a place where Matt Cassel, Brian Hoyer, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett have been successful behind Brady? Newton is more dynamic than all those quarterbacks.

It's easy to forget that Newton ranks third among the quarterbacks with 4,806 rushing yards. The only two quarterbacks with the most are Michael Vick (6,109) and Randall Cunningham (4,928). Vick reinvented his career in Philadelphia at age 30. Newton can do the same at 31.

MORE: Who will be the next Patriots QB? Exploring his best Brady replacements

It is the best option for 2020.

When Brady announced he was leaving, he realized that Jarrett Stidham is the Patriots' best quarterback on the list. He is not a long-term solution.

Newton might not be either, but it gives New England an MVP-caliber quarterback who has played in a Super Bowl. If the Patriots want to chase Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft or race Trevor Lawrence in 2021, that's fine. Newton gives them time to try either plan.

Andy Dalton, who is also entering his tenth season, is another option. But remember: New England simply let go of the best quarterback in NFL history. Your replacement should be able to handle the pressure that comes with that. That's why a former No. 1 pick makes sense: New England could seek a trade for Detroit's Matthew Stafford or bet on Jameis Winston of Tampa Bay. But Stafford is 0-3 in the playoff games, and Winston never made it to the postseason.

Newton has, and has the influence that comes from being the best overall pick and the MVP pick. He's the type of differentiator who can lead the Patriots in more playoff runs. What team would you take to make a deeper career in 2020: Newton in AFC East or Brady in AFC South, which features New Orleans and Drew Brees?

It's a closed decision, assuming Newton recovers from a foot injury he suffered in a preseason game against, ironically, New England.

It is up to the Pats whether to make the call.