Why does the Redskins' rumored interest in Cam Newton make sense?

A meeting of Cam Newton and Ron Rivera with the Redskins? That can't be ruled out, considering the rumor fueled by a Wednesday report by ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Washington Brass, which includes longtime Newton Panthers coach, have discussed the idea and are in "wait and see mode."

Although the current level of interest is slight, according to Anderson, it has the potential to heat up.

Regarding Washington as a potential destination for Cam Newton, I was told that the team discussed it, the talks did not reach the final level of interest at this time, more of a "wait and see,quot; right now looking at the stock market. Newton. #Skin I also like their young boys, by source. – ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 18, 2020

The Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade Tuesday, not long before they struck a deal with his replacement starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, in a three-year deal worth $ 63 million.

Carolina needs the $ 19.1 million salary relief she would get by treating or releasing Newton. The problem with finding a business partner is uncertainty about Newton's health due to a right shoulder injury that ends the season. So while a rebuilding franchise in Washington is probably not interested in giving up any of its seven draft picks for Newton, especially without a second round, the situation would change if Newton becomes a free agent on the street.

The Redskins selected Dwayne Haskins in the first round last season, but that's when Jay Gruden, who was offensive-minded on the West Coast, was the head coach and Bruce Allen was the president. By 2020, the team is implementing Rivera's offensive with the Panthers in the past two seasons, coordinated by Norv Turner's son Scott.

Haskins is unfamiliar, and the new staff may not be selling in the sophomore QB. Hell, the old staff might not have been either, since Gruden was reluctant to throw Haskins into the fire before Case Keenum. There has been a feeling that owner Daniel Snyder had a lot to do with Haskins writing.

The bottom line is that the Redskins need a contingency on their trade, although Haskins had a couple of strong games to end his rookie season. They also don't have Keenum, who signed on to be the Browns' backup to Baker Mayfield. Alex Smith continues to face an uncertain NFL future after his serious leg injury. Colt McCoy is also a free agent.

From Rivera's comments in the NFL Combine, it was pretty clear that the Redskins were exploring all possibilities as a quarterback. Philip Rivers was reportedly on his radar, but since the Colts finally paid him $ 25 million for a year, a 38-year-old QB was probably too expensive for the Redskins.

Newton is only entering his 31-year season. If the Panthers release him, the Redskins can get a younger option for a bit cheaper, one that has direct recent experience on offense.

Newton's doctors are complicating trade negotiations. Teams like the Patriots and Chargers can't afford an injured, high-risk veteran, and it's better to turn to the draft. Teams like the Bears, which need a contingency for Mitchell Trubisky, his recent first-round QB, and the Redskins make more sense.

The Redskins may have presented the conversation for Newton now, but that will change quickly when the compensation is just a reasonable contract.