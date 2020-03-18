Whoopi Goldberg skips & # 39; The View & # 39; and is consulting with the doctor

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Whoopi Goldberg had reportedly skipped The View's accommodation to consult with her doctor on how to move forward amid the coronavirus panic.

The co-host explained Goldberg's absence to the cameras.

"To be more careful with your health, Whoopi is consulting with your doctor today," he explained. "She wants everyone to know that she feels good and plans to come back here tomorrow."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here