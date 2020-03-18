Whoopi Goldberg skips & # 39; The View & # 39; and is consulting with the doctor

Whoopi Goldberg had reportedly skipped The View's accommodation to consult with her doctor on how to move forward amid the coronavirus panic.

The co-host explained Goldberg's absence to the cameras.

"To be more careful with your health, Whoopi is consulting with your doctor today," he explained. "She wants everyone to know that she feels good and plans to come back here tomorrow."

Goldberg battled pneumonia in 2019, for what would be considered a pre-existing health condition, making her very susceptible to the virus.

The decision comes a week after Joy Behar announced that she would be staying home.

Guest co-host Dr. Mehmet Oz congratulated the ladies on the decision.

"These are two iconic women who are doing the right thing," said Dr. Oz. "I spent a good part of last week calling friends of mine, older people, or mature people, just saying 'please stay out of Dodge for a while. Let what is happening happen.' I applaud you. both for doing the right thing. "