Whoopi Goldberg returns to co-host & # 39; The View & # 39; via video call as a precaution against coronavirus

During the March 18 episode of the talk show, the & # 39; Ghost & # 39; star He admits he made the decision after receiving mixed messages from local officials about the danger of COVID-19.

Whoopi Goldberg has co-hosted his talk show in America "The view"from his home in New York City after he isolated himself.

The 64-year-old "Ghost" star skipped the recording of Tuesday's show (March 17) to pay a precautionary visit to her doctor, a year after battling a near-fatal attack of double pneumonia.

Goldberg returned to television screens in the Wednesday episode of "The View," which he co-presented via video call from his private residence amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

On the show, the actress explained to her fellow panelists: Sunny Hostin Y Meghan McCainHis doctor had given him "everything clear" to go to work, only to receive mixed messages from local officials, who are fighting over plans to put New York City in a temporary lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, which can be fatal to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The lack of a clear directive led Goldberg to remain isolated for his own safety: "My brain said, 'You know what? Until they can figure out what they're doing, I shouldn't go in, so that's why that I'm here. "

She joins comedian and co-host Joy Behar, 77, by choosing to stay away from the Manhattan study to protect themselves from potentially contracting the coronavirus.

"The View" is just one of two daytime shows, along with the self-help series "The Dr. Oz Show", still in production in the Big Apple, where they are currently being filmed without the studio's regular audience and staff. limited.