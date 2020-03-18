Whoopi Goldberg is co-presenter of sight while under quarantine at home

After the state and federal self-quarantine council in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, The view co-host Whoopi Goldberg participated in mitigating the spread from her home. While The view One of the few shows still broadcast in the studio, Goldberg listened to medical professionals' warnings and stayed home.

Last year, Whoopi contracted double pneumonia. For that reason, he chose not to take any risks and instead continue his work in self-isolation, taking seriously the recommendations of state and federal officials.

Yesterday, Goldberg skipped Tuesday's schedule to go to the doctor's office, and while he never said whether he was tested for COVID-19, an insider claimed he was taking precautionary measures after catching pneumonia last year.

The 64-year-old woman said today that she went to the doctor yesterday to make sure everything was okay, and he told her that everything worked. Goldberg pointed to "inconsistent messages,quot; from political leaders, such as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who claimed that the state would not be closed.

Goldberg aired that other leaders claimed there would be a shutdown, but Cuomo said there would not be. In any case, Goldberg is only taking precautionary measures to make sure it is not infected and is passing it on to others.

On Wednesday, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain continued to host the show from their New York studio. However, the 77-year-old hostess, Joy Behar, claimed that she was at a much higher risk due to her age. For that reason, it was better for her to take time off from work.

Today, Sara Haines, the former See host, took his place. Reportedly, The view Y Dr. Oz Show they are just two of the top daytime talk shows still running in New York City. However, the doctor has implemented strict measures to ensure that the virus does not spread between staff and guests.

Ad

A source who spoke to Page Six claimed that Dr. Oz required staff to disinfect brushes and other tools used for hair and makeup.



Post views:

0 0