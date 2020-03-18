Whole Foods Joins Launch for Senior Shopping Hours – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1022136cf62f63b7e0535141730e885311% %MINIFYHTML1022136cf62f63b7e0535141730e885312%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Whole Foods joined the growing number of Northern California supermarket chains by announcing that it would open its stores an hour early to allow seniors to shop so they can buy their necessary food and household supplies during the current coronavirus crisis.

Starting Wednesday, company officials announced that all Whole Foods Market stores in the US USA And Canada would serve customers over the age of 60 an hour before opening to the general public.

"We are booking this time to help these customers, who have been identified by the national health authorities as being most vulnerable to COVID-19. They feel more comfortable buying our stores and helping to ensure that they can get the items they need in a less crowded environment of people, "the company said in its announcement.

The chain would also close stores up to two hours early to give its employees more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.

All chain stores in the Bay Area open regularly at 9 a.m. Seniors will be able to shop at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, Zanotto grocery stores in San José also launched shopping for seniors. From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the company's four stores in South Bay will be open only to those over 60. Buyers who took advantage were grateful for this special store.

The line was long during the hour exclusively for seniors shopping, but everything was in order as people were let in one by one while others left the store.

What seemed like an endless amount of food that needed to be scanned, didn't seem to disturb quiet customers.

"My mother, who is an older person, is watching the front door," said Zanotto vice president of marketing Khadija Zanotto. "We are trying to be as kind as possible, but the best that our community really understands is that these are the people we really need to care for."

"I think that is perfect," said shopper Ana Maria Russo. "In fact, I think it is a great thing for people because it is the most vulnerable demographic in San José and they need protection."

"I just need to buy some groceries. I couldn't get it from Instacart or Amazon Prime or any of the ways to get groceries, so I thought I'd give it a try today, "said buyer Renee Griggs.

A buyer praised the time arrangement and wondered why it couldn't be extended.

"Not everyone is as capable as younger people," said buyer Gordon Patnude. "This is a good thing. But I think restricting it to one hour is a bit ridiculous."

All four Zanotto locations will do so for the foreseeable future. They are also delivering groceries for those who can physically get to the store.