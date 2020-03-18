Who will form the England Euro 2021 team? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML24ed77b17384b2453220ce8f92c08ea411% %MINIFYHTML24ed77b17384b2453220ce8f92c08ea412%







With the news that the European Championship has been postponed until 2021, we ask you to choose the England team for next summer.

The 12-month postponement could give some young English players a chance to impress manager Gareth Southgate, while other participants in this summer's tournament will fight to keep their place.

Following the agreement to postpone Euro 2020 due to coronavirus, the Euro 2021 tournament will take place between June 11 and July 11 next summer.

The announcement of a squad is still expected to take place in late May, though it remains unclear whether that will come at the end of a Premier League season, depending on decisions made regarding the resumption of the national leagues. .

Players have another year to impress Gareth Southgate

Danny Mills' team

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former England defender Mills chose his 23-man squad …

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Heaton

"I think Dean Henderson has done incredibly well, so go in, assuming everyone is fit, and I feel like Jordan Pickford will still be there. But Henderson's appearance this season will be the emerging talent, whether it's like No. 1 or No. 2. He deserves, after another season, a place on the team. "

Defenders: Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Maguire, Gomez, Saka, Holgate, White

Mills believes Bukayo Saka will be on the Euro 2021 team

"Ben Chilwell will probably be the first choice left back, but I think Saka will come in and play a lot more next season as well. Stones hasn't played particularly well lately, Mings I don't think he kicked Tomori hasn't played enough football as well that I can see Mason Holgate and Ben White coming in.

"White has been the best defender in the Championship this season, he is exceptional. He will play in the Premier League next season. I think Holgate will play a lot more football next season, with a defensive-minded Italian coach at Everton, so they come in."

Midfielders: Phillips, Henderson, Foden, Mount, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grealish

Kalvin Phillips has been great for Leeds in the Championship this season

"There aren't a lot of Englishmen with players in the midfield, and I feel like Kalvin Phillips will be on the England team after a year in the Premier League. I can't see him not included in 2021."

"Phil Foden has to play more next season, whether it's in Manchester City, where we all hope, or borrowing somewhere. He's an exceptional talent; we'll see how good he really is if he gets 25 Premier League games next time I think that Jack Grealish will move from Aston Villa and come to the fore in a big club next season.

"Mason Mount will also continue to improve. I think he has been a little more consistent than James Maddison this season, and it was between Maddison and Grealish as to who entered the England team, and I can see that Grealish is dwarfing him."

Forward: Rashford, Kane, Sterling, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Sancho

"There were a few knocks on the door for this, Mason Greenwood potentially, but how much will he play next season? Obviously, it all depends on fitness, so there will be opportunities for players to fall for this, but this feels like the best six forwards we'll have in years. "

Who should be part of the 23-man team for Euro 2021?