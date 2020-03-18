WHO: Testing and tracing must be the "backbone,quot; of the coronavirus response | News

Countries around the world must take a comprehensive approach to combat the coronavirus pandemic and isolate, test and track as many cases as possible, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

"To suppress and control the epidemic, countries must isolate, test, treat and trace," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

"If they don't, the transmission chains can continue at a low level and then reappear once the physical distance measures are lifted," he added.

He said the test and trace strategy "must be the backbone of the response in every country," adding that the coronavirus was "an unprecedented opportunity to unite as one against a common enemy: an enemy against humanity."

Tedros also said that to speed up the search for possible therapies and drugs for COVID-19 infection, the WHO and its partners are organizing a multi-country study to analyze and compare some treatments not yet tested.

"This large international study is designed to generate the solid data we need to show which treatments are the most effective," said Tedros. "We have called this study the solidarity trial."

Market fight

WHO officials also called for "order and discipline,quot; in the market for health equipment needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and said the WHO was in talks with China and others to increase supplies.

"There is a stir in the market, and we need order and discipline about it," Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergency program, said at a virtual news conference.

"Countries like China and others have immense capabilities to increase production and we are working with them to see how that can be achieved, and other large-scale producers of such equipment," he added, referring to supplies as fans.

More than 200,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, although death rates have varied between countries and have been particularly high in Italy, where 475 new deaths were reported in 24 hours on Wednesday.

Ryan said the difference was likely caused by the "surprising,quot; number of cases within the clinical system, as well as the high number of older people in Italy.

"When the number of patients begins to be overwhelming, it becomes a simple factor in their ability to provide adequate care," he said, praising the courage and bravery of healthcare workers who treat more than 1,200 patients in care. intensive.

"It's an amazing number. The fact that they are saving so many is a miracle in itself," he said.