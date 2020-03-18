Last week, a white woman in North Carolina changed her testimony, admitting that she lied against five black teenagers accused of murdering the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002.

MTO News confirmed that Nathaniel Jones was hit and tied up in his garage after an alleged car theft. Her official cause of death was a heart attack.

A woman named Jessicah Black chaste forward and testified against four black teenagers. His testimony against the children had them convicted of murder.

Now Jessicah has come out and admitted that she lied about teenagers.

Jessicah cried during her hearing before the commission in Raleigh and apologized for her part in putting the teens behind bars. "I am so sorry for what happened … I am so sorry for the loss (of Jones's family) and sorry that things turned out the way they did … sorry."

Jessicah claims that she was pressured and threatened by detectives to involve the teens in the Jones murder.

The teens are now 30, although they were only 14 and 15 when they were found guilty.

Christopher Levon Bryant and Journal Tolliver were convicted of second-degree murder and then sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison, in addition to a separate sentence of 13 to 16 months for theft of customary law.

Two brothers, Nathaniel Cauthen and Rayshawn Denard Banner are serving life in prison on parole following their conviction for the 2004 murder of Jones.

Dorrell Brayboy was also released from prison, but died in a fatal stabbing outside a grocery store. The four living men have filed a claim in hopes of clearing their names.

A judge has now ordered a new trial for the four men. If prosecutors don't re-judge the case, the men will be released from jail.