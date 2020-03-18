White Woman Admits Lying About Teen Boys – 17 Years After Trial!

Last week, a white woman in North Carolina changed her testimony, admitting that she lied against five black teenagers accused of murdering the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul, Nathaniel Jones, in 2002.

MTO News confirmed that Nathaniel Jones was hit and tied up in his garage after an alleged car theft. Her official cause of death was a heart attack.

A woman named Jessicah Black chaste forward and testified against four black teenagers. His testimony against the children had them convicted of murder.

