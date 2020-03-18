White Nationalist Groups Emerge As They Go Online: Report | News

%MINIFYHTML84404c4217b5ed370803de4fea36b99411% %MINIFYHTML84404c4217b5ed370803de4fea36b99412%

A new report on hate crime groups in the United States detailed an increase in the number of white nationalist groups, even as the overall number of hate groups declined slightly in 2019.

The report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), titled Year in Hate and Extremism, documents 155 active white nationalist hate groups, a 55 percent increase in such groups during 2018.

Overall, the number of hate groups fell to 940 in 2019, down from a record 1,020 in 2018. More than half of this decline "was due to a drop in the number of neo-Nazi groups, as two major factions they collapsed, "said the SPLC.

Lecia Brooks, a spokeswoman for SPLC, said in a press call on Wednesday that the fall was a "marginal decline,quot; as "rising white nationalist movements,quot; continued as a "growing threat to our democracy."

White Nationalist Threat

The SPLC is a non-profit organization that advocates for civil rights, particularly of minority groups. The organization defines a hate group as anyone whose "statements or principles … or practices,quot; strive to "attack or defame a whole group of people."

Brooks noted that the administration of United States President Donald Trump has encouraged far-right hate groups since his 2016 campaign for President "energized white nationalists."

The total number of hate groups increased to 1,020 in 2018, 7 percent more than in 2017. White nationalist groups grew by almost 50 percent in 2018, from 100 chapters in 2017 to 148 in 2018, the SPLC said in your previous report.

While the overall numbers decreased in 2019, "there are other indicators that show hatred is still a big problem in this country," Brooks said.

Brooks said many are organizing online "instead of joining formal hate groups … they are using the Internet to network, raise funds and recruit."

The New Zealand mosque shooting that killed at least 50 Muslim worshipers and aired on social media in March 2019 was a key example of the spread of hate online.

Madihha Ahussain, special adviser for anti-Muslim bigotry, Muslim Advocates, a national civil rights organization to stop bigotry, echoed these concerns.

Ahussain said that the way "groups have been able to organize real demonstrations in the real world,quot; through social media, sometimes with weapons in places of worship, was especially concerning.

Anti-immigrant groups continue to increase

White nationalist groups were not the only group that saw an increase. The report details an 18 percent increase in anti-immigrant groups.

While much of the anti-immigrant rhetoric is directed at people of color, the SPLC clearly classifies white anti-immigrant and nationalist groups.

Central American migrants continue to face serious threats to their well-being as they venture to the United States (Eric Gay / AP Photo)

Many anti-immigrant groups fail to defend white supremacy or white nationalist ideology.

Still, the Trump administration has encouraged these groups through its "white nationalist,quot; immigration policies, according to Erika Pinheiro, director of litigation and policy for Al Otro Lado, a social justice legal aid group that serves deportees and others.

The "government itself has used hate language,quot; when referring to non-white immigrants and "has made radical changes to the law to restrict non-white immigration to the United States," Pinheiro said during the call.

These include measures to block low-income migration, policies that maintain asylum seekers in Mexico, among others that contravene US law and do not provide humane conditions for migrants, Pinheiro said.

As the government continues to keep migrants detained in camps along the border with the United States, a policy that has generated widespread criticism and legal challenges, as the coronavirus spreads, "we can expect many immigrants to die," he said. Pinheiro.

Coronavirus inflammatory rhetoric

With the spread of the coronavirus, many have noticed an increase in attacks against Asians.

Eric Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, a rights group based in the US Pacific Northwest. In the US, he noted an increase in white nationalist rhetoric regarding "linking coronavirus (Asians) to the coronavirus pandemic."

Ward said the United States could "fully anticipate an increase in violence against Asia,quot; as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Trump and his administration have come under fire for repeatedly calling the new coronavirus the "Chinese virus." Trump has increasingly turned to China, noting that the virus was first reported in Wuhan City in 2019.

Critics have accused Trump of fueling bigotry and endangering Asian Americans with his rhetoric.

No slowdown

Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said there was an "explosion in the number of groups across the country targeting LGBT people."

"The number of those groups increased from 29 in 2018 to 70 last year," said Minter.

But the Trump administration's "scandalous and cruel,quot; policies, such as recent measures to prevent transgender people from being housed in shelters, could endanger those already threatened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, an increase in proposed bills in the US. USA That they would block transgender people from activities like obtaining a new ID that matches their gender could affect access to health care and benefits.

The Trump administration, for its part, has denied racist motivations. Trump has claimed to be a friend to the LGBT community, although many people and organizations disagree.

While there have been positive steps in the past year, including Facebook's decision to ban white nationalist rhetoric, there is still cause for concern.

The Internet remains a viable medium to spread an ideology of hate that echoes in the corridors of power.

Brooks concluded by saying that hatred "shows no signs of slowing down,quot; in the United States.