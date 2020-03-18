When Chris Harris Jr. comes out, John Elway closes the book on Super Bowl 50 and accepts a big change for the Broncos.

%MINIFYHTML5dfa5050a23af3d0b59b9ef0f05da9b311% %MINIFYHTML5dfa5050a23af3d0b59b9ef0f05da9b312%

It turns out that John Elway is not only better at football than cornerback Chris Harris Jr., but also more adept at calculating numbers and doing the math.

While the Broncos adopted a new way of doing business in a big way on the NFL's first official day of free agency, a challenging cornerback on the wrong side of the 1930s discovered the difficult way Elway understood his economic value as a Much better football than Harris did.

Long annoyed with Elway's refusal to pay him $ 15 million a season, Harris was humiliated in the open market, settling for a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers for a total value of just over $ 20 million, according to multiple reports. Months ago, Harris lost any opportunity to stay in Denver in better financial condition. Silly pride cost him. In a big way.

Closing the book on the fading memories of Super Bowl 50, Elway decided there were better ways to get the Broncos back to the playoffs than spending a lot of money to placate Harris's ego.

Breaking the scale at 305 pounds, newly acquired defensive lineman Jurrell "Snacks,quot; Casey is big enough to cast a shadow on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and crush handsome Tom Brady like an orange girl when he shows up at Denver later this year wearing a Tampa Bay Bucs uniform.

During an extreme season change from the Broncos' season to an image that is better suited to 61-year-old coach Vic Fangio, two things have become very clear.

# 1: This team is in win mode now.

Instead of breaking the bench for 27-year-old cornerback Byron Jones or raising the price for 25-year-old nose tackle D.J. A reader of the March Madness that is free agency, Elway opted to trade in cost-effective, proven products, acquiring a coverage corner (A.J. Bouye) and a space eater (Casey). Between them, Casey and Bouye have five Pro Bowl appearances and 16 seasons of league experience. By league standards, they certainly aren't children. Bouye ($ 13 million base salary) and Casey ($ 11.25 million) receive a generous payment for Denver to return to the playoffs this year.

No. 2: without complaining.

Are you an NFL veteran who regretted how things used to be for the Broncos? Well, thanks for your service. But turn right at the light, go straight into the night, and then, my friend, you will be alone.

I hope to see Harris point the finger at the Chargers' teammates after Courtland Sutton runs alongside him to grab a touchdown pass as orange-clad fans go wild in Los Angeles. The obvious need for Denver to significantly change the way he did business was evident the last weekend in September, when the Broncos were shocked by Gardner Minshew in a 26-24 loss at home to Jacksonville, and Harris came out of the locker room. prophetically declaring: "Thirteen more weeks for me.

He's gone. So thanks for the memories to Harris, as well as catcher Emmanuel Sanders, they traded in October to San Francisco, where he helped the Niners win the NFC crown, before hitting the market as a free agent. They were prominent Denver players who won really big rings from Super Bowl 50, but understandably had a hard time understanding the fact that this was no longer a championship team.

Hello, last year it sucked for everyone at Broncos Country.

Showing off his legendary competitiveness, Elway now appears to be in a great hurry to erase misery. Act with the urgency of a listed architect who can't afford a fourth consecutive losing season. Can you blame him This franchise cannot give anything, especially win, for granted since the franchise owner Pat Bowlen passed away. Heck, at this time next year, there could be a sign for sale planted in front of the team headquarters.

But give Elway credit for having the patience (and the stomach) to eat his vegetables. At the start of the offseason, he headed for an open hole in the corner, reorganized the defensive line, and gave young quarterback Drew Lock much-needed protection by signing versatile offensive lineman Graham Glasgow from Detroit.

Those moves will allow Elway to eat a delicious chocolate cake in the NFL draft. The Broncos can now catch a wide receiver in the first round and add more sweet offensive weapons for Lock in the draft without leaving a trace of guilt.

What the Broncos expect them to see from Casey is the same chaos that Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones creates along the offensive line. Casey is more than a career fanatic, as evidenced by his 51 career sacks.

I watched the relentless pursuit of a quarterback that Casey can trigger a continuous cycle of a Tennessee win road play against the Falcons in 2019: knock down two blockers and swallow Matt Ryan entirely, causing a fumble. . They are tasty things.

Stand back and let the big dog eat.