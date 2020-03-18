What will $ 800 give you? – Up News Info Detroit

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit on a budget of up to $ 800 / month.

Take a look at the rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Priced at $ 725 / mo, this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath residence is located at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony. Building amenities include secure entry, elevator and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, relatively manageable, and has some transit options.

19217 Charest St., # 1

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 19217 Charest St. that also costs $ 725 / mo.

In the apartment, expect to find hardwood floors. The building has a garage. Pay attention to pet owners – the property is dog and cat friendly. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

According to the Walk Score evaluation, the area around this address is somewhat passable, quite manageable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

9136 Steel St. (Barton-McFarland)

Take a look at this 770-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath unit located at 9136 Steel St., priced at $ 725 / mo.

In the residence, you will see wooden floors. Animals are not allowed. The list specifies a $ 50 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is not very walkable, is not particularly manageable by bicycle, and has some nearby public transportation options.

80 Seward Ave.

Then there is this studio apartment located at 80 Seward Ave. Its price is $ 750 / month for its 550 square feet.

Unit offers hardwood floors and dishwasher. Building amenities include secure entry, assigned parking, and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers – this rental is dog and cat friendly. Prepare for a $ 55 application fee.

Based on Walk Walk ratings, this location is quite walkable, quite walkable, and has some transit options.

550-560 Parkview Drive

Finally, here is a 459-square-foot studio apartment at 550-560 Parkview Drive, which also costs $ 750 / mo.

In the unit, you will see stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and central heat. The building has additional storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

According to the Walk Score evaluation, the surrounding area is somewhat passable, it is very manageable by bicycle and it has some public transport options nearby.

