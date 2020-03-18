What kind of art is the Pakistani state afraid of? The | Pakistan

%MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f11% %MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f12%

Karachi, Pakistan – In the past six months, three Pakistani artists have had their work stolen or blocked from public access in an apparent hardening of public expression and art by the Pakistani state.

A public art installation depicting extrajudicial executions targeting the marginalized Pashtun community in Pakistan was destroyed and stolen from a public space in the port city of Karachi.

%MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f13% %MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f14%

Security agents at bookstores across the country confiscated and confiscated newly translated copies of an award-winning novel, An Explosive Mango Case. And a famous film director received death threats for making a film that asked questions about society's moral vigilance: his film, postponed indefinitely.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f15% %MINIFYHTML9eb2761eba3c696d3fab08bc6897f12f16%

What makes these artistic contributions so dangerous in the eyes of those who so violently censure them?

In late October, the Karachi Biennale, a public art festival in Pakistan's largest city, came to life throughout the metropolis. One of its venues was Frere Hall, a colonial-era town hall in the heart of the city, and the site of an exhibition by renowned artist Adeela Suleman.

The installation, The Killing Fields of Karachi, consisted of 444 headstones, each topped by a mysterious and wilted metal flower.

He made comments on the extrajudicial executions allegedly carried out by one of the city's most notorious police officers, Rao Anwar. Anwar denies the charges, and her trial in a high-profile extrajudicial murder case is ongoing.

The exhibition, which was based on public information and police consultations, was violently erased at events that took place just a few hours after it opened.

First, part of his exhibition was padlocked and locked for public access. As the news spread, artists and activists from across the city began gathering around the remaining headstones to protest and ask who had sealed the gallery.

Afaq Mirza, a civil administration official, soon arrived to end the meeting. In statements to the press, he attributed the censorship to the Fifth Corps of the Pakistani Army, a unit based in Karachi.

The Pakistani military did not offer comment on the incident when contacted by Al Jazeera.

Artists and activists protested against the closure of an art installation. & # 39; The Killing Fields of Karachi & # 39; (File: Adeela Suleman / Al Jazeera)

In the days that followed, the headstones were reduced to rubble. Artists and students rebuilt the installation and organized a "lie,quot; between the headstones as a sign of protest. When they left, the headstones were demolished once again. After they were rebuilt a second time, they disappeared from the site.

For Suleman, the motive behind the censorship of his piece was clear.

"They have their own narrative, the state," she says. Censorship of art in Pakistan today aims at "anything that tries to change the general opinion of the masses."

"For ISPR (Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan – the military press wing), I would say that culture is as important as the atomic bomb."

According to the artist, ISPR creates content on television and through other means that is aimed at obtaining support for causes prioritized by the State.

By directly challenging the power of a high-ranking police officer who is on bail while he continues his trial for the murder of innocent citizens, Suleman's installation evoked emotions that were not "sanctioned by the state."

"Everything that goes against religion or the army will be censored; both will be called blasphemers," he says dryly.

Pakistan eliminated its last military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf, in 2008, replacing it with civilians elected through general elections. However, the 2018 elections were marred by widespread accusations that the country's powerful army, which has directly governed Pakistan for approximately half of its 73-year history, generated results.

"When we were growing up in the Zia era, we knew what we could say and what we couldn't say, which was almost better," he says, referring to the 11 years that Pakistan was ruled by military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq. since 1977. "Now, there is this false facade of democracy."

The state has gone crazy

Zia-ul-Haq and his form of dictatorship are the subject of the book, A Case of Mango Burst, a famous work of fiction by writer Mohammad Hanif.

Installation – 444 headstones, each crowned with a mysteriously wilted metal flower, had been installed in a colonial-era town hall in the heart of Karachi, Frere Hall (File: Humayun Memon / Al Jazeera)

First published in 2008, the book is a satirical version of Haq's life and death, depicting his final weeks in power before his death in a 1988 military plane crash, which is the subject of countless theories of conspiracy.

Hanif satirizes the military dictator, celebrated by many for "Islamizing,quot; Pakistan, as a deeply paranoid man who wakes up every morning asking who may be trying to kill him that day.

The book, first written in English, won the Commonwealth Book Award in 2009, was shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award in 2008, and was selected for the prestigious Man Booker Award the same year.

Eleven years after its publication, it was translated into Urdu and relaunched in Pakistan in November last year.

Days later, Hanif says the plainclothes men confiscated copies of the translated work from the offices of his editorial and claimed to belong to the country's powerful Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Hanif, an experienced journalist who has reported on multiple military dictatorships and was previously head of the BBC's Urdu language service in London, says the state has gone "crazy,quot; when it comes to censoring art and literature.

"My book has been around for a decade," he said. "My editor has lived through two and a half military dictatorships, and this has never happened before. What we are seeing is unprecedented in terms of censorship in Pakistan."

"If you question any of them, even their past, then you are not a good citizen. Some foreign powers (according to them) pay you," he says, while describing the state definition of good citizenship, a category that, when so defined, does not it leaves room for artistic voices like his and Suleman's.

Movie content

Three years ago, Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat received the government's Pride of Performance award, given by the presidency to celebrate Pakistanis who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of literature, the arts, sports, science or medicine . Today he faces death threats.

Mohammed Hanif's book, A Case of Mango Burst, won the Commonwealth Book Prize in 2009 (File: Aamir Qureshi / AFP)

Khoosat, a critically acclaimed film and television series director, has spent the past two years, and all his professional gains, making Zindagi Tamasha, a film that explores issues of class, religiosity, moral vigilance, and gender constructions, Following the story of a godly man who is ostracized by his community after being seen dancing at a wedding celebration.

The film had been reviewed and approved twice by the country's Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), as well as by two provincial censorship boards.

However, a week before the film's release in late January, a far-right religious group publicly objected to the film's content, claiming that it was blasphemous and denigrated religious people.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party has held widespread protests in the past on the issue of alleged "blasphemy,quot;, forcing the government to fire a federal minister in 2017 for a change to an electoral law that sympathized with Una sect that the group considers apostates.

The film, twice approved by the CBFC, will now be reviewed by the Senate Human Rights Committee. If deemed unacceptable, it will be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), a constitutional body tasked with advising the government on Islamic issues, for review, at an early historical moment.

"This will not become common practice," says Daniyal Gilani, who heads the CBFC.

And yet, despite this guarantee, an undeniable pattern of talented and celebrated Pakistani artists is emerging who has been banned and disappeared from public places.

In an open letter to a former teacher published a month ago, Khoosat wrote:

"Sir, I hope you are reading this and you are not too disappointed in me. I am quite happy that I am not sitting in an office where my hands are tied,quot; and despite being in a position to rectify things. Legally and obediently, I remain silent about the blatant harassment and harassment of a Pakistani citizen.

Instead, I'm doing freely (and responsibly) some art that does matter. At least sometimes it does, or when it sees the light of day, it does. "

& # 39; A feeling of fear & # 39;

A common theme among works of art that have faced censorship seems to be their questioning of official narratives, telling the truth to power, or problematizing social and political structures.

Whether such works are deemed unacceptable by the state of Pakistan raises the question of what is "acceptable art."

As Suleman mentioned, the Pakistani Army's media wing, ISPR, puts a large stock in cultural production, meaning that their productions are a good indication of state-backed "good art,quot;.

When asked what kinds of stories they are interested in producing and why they consider them to be significant cultural investments, ISPR declined to comment.

However, a cursory glance at some of his recent work reveals a privilege of narratives that antagonize neighboring India, intertwining ideas of hypermasculinity with hypernationalism.

A recent ISPR-produced television series, Ehd-e-Wafa (Promise of the Loyalists), was, in fact, subject to a petition seeking to ban it.

Muhammad Zeeshan, the petitioner, stated that the television series hurt his feelings by glorifying the armed forces while negatively portraying other pillars of the state. While the petition was ultimately rejected by the courts, it serves as one of the many instances of ISPR's cultural policy that results in public outcry.

In October, the then-ISPR chief, Major General Asif Ghafoor, visited Twitter to justify the inclusion of a misogynistic dance sequence in an ISPR-funded film.

"The theme song is from an Indian girl in the movie. According to her role, you can watch the movie to learn the context," she said, apparently implying that the woman's citizenship was a measure of the respect she deserved.

So how do you understand the cultural policy of the Pakistani state?

For Hanif, the current wave of censorship is an attempt to kill the art of resistance before its conception.

"The idea is to create a feeling of fear, so even when an artist sits down to think about the type of art he wants to create, he is afraid of the state," he says.

"Artists will start to question themselves, is it worth trying? Will I be safe after I have created it?"