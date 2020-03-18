What does the 2020 England calendar look like after the postponement of Sri Lanka? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML630901fc23b7b8e0ad1ccacb8f2674da11% %MINIFYHTML630901fc23b7b8e0ad1ccacb8f2674da12%





Joe Root and Ben Stokes: when will they be back in action for England?

England should have been on the eve of a series of tests in Sri Lanka, but the coronavirus pandemic means the side will not be in action for about three months at the earliest.

A two-test competition against Sri Lanka was due to start in Galle on Thursday and then conclude in Colombo from March 27, with England seeking valuable points for the World Test Championship.

However, matches were postponed due to the global outbreak, with England ending its second and final warm-up match prematurely and returning home last weekend.

Joe Root and his players now face a waiting game to see when any form of cricket resumes, let alone international matches, with the worldwide calendar decimated due to the coronavirus.

3:39 Root says there is an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Root says there is an element of relief within the squad after the Test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The summer at England home is set to begin at The Oval on June 4 with the start of a three-test series against the West Indies, which also features games at Edgbaston since June 12 and Lord & # 39; s from the June 25th.

The first test remains within 11 weeks, but with forecasts suggesting that the UK coronavirus spike may not be until May and June, then that series must surely be in jeopardy.

That could be particularly true if the county cricket was recently restarted or not restarted at all and players had to go cold.

England's summer of all formats includes six white ball games against Australia in July, starting with three key T20 internationals: Durham (July 3), Old Trafford (July 5) and Headingley (July 7), before of the autumn T20 World Cup. on Australian soil.

The T20 fights should be quickly followed by three one-day internationals at Lord & # 39; s (11), The Ageas Bowl (July 14) and Bristol (July 16) before attention turns to red ball cricket. and Pakistan.

England has led Australia in cricket of over 50 since 2015

The ODI against Australia may not be England's most important task, as with the next World Cup 50 years until 2023, there are two T20 World Cups before that, Eoin Morgan's men are ready to experiment in internationals of a day as they did in South Africa earlier this year.

However, they will still want to continue their proud record against Australia in the format, having won 13 of their 16 ODIs against their former rivals since transforming their white ball fortune in 2015.

That run included a 5-0 shutout at home in 2018 and an eight-wicket beating in last summer's World Cup semifinal at Edgbaston.

The Pakistan test series is slated to start in Lord's on July 30, when the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have begun to subside. Old Trafford (from July 7) and Trent Bridge from (August 20) are the locations for tests two and three.

Shaheen Afridi likely to be one of Pakistan's key sailors this summer

England's 50-year dominance against Australia has not been equaled against Pakistan in test cricket, as the Root team has not won a series between the teams since 2010. Defeats in the United Arab Emirates in 2012 and 2016 preceded to the series tied in England in 2016 and 2018.

England's summer concludes with six other white ball matches as three Twenty20 internationals play against Pakistan – Headingley (August 29), Cardiff (August 31), The Ageas Bowl (September 2) – precede three ODIs in Home to Ireland – Trent Bridge (September 10), Edgbaston (September 12), The Oval (September 15).

0:28 Middlesex Cricket Director Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable that the start of the county's cricket season will be delayed due to Covid-19 Middlesex Cricket Director Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable that the start of the county's cricket season will be delayed due to Covid-19

But since we don't know for sure when summer will start yet, it may not be until June or July at the earliest, all these dates are likely to be subject to change, although the ECB will hopefully not have to play with The Cien, with the season Inauguration of the national competition of 100 balls that coincides with the school holidays.

England will then take him to India for three ODIs and so many T20s before heading to Australia in October to begin his quest for a second T20 World Cup crown, a decade after Kevin Pietersen, Craig Kieswetter, Paul Collingwood and Graeme. Swann helped them. secure a first.

England won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2010

England have tied for Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and will play South Africa (October 30 in Sydney), India (November 1 in Melbourne) and Afghanistan (November 9 in Brisbane), as well as games against two qualifiers ( October 26 in Perth and November 7 in Adelaide).

Then they hope to participate in the semifinals (November 11 in Sydney or November 12 in Adelaide) and the final (November 15 in Melbourne).

England returned to India in January 2021 for a series of five tests, including a possible daylight, although it has been said that the postponed series in Sri Lanka could take place earlier that month with both cricket tables interested in emphasize that games have not been canceled.

The coronavirus is keeping England's cricketers out of the park right now, but when it clears up, the schedule will once again be bulky.

For now, however, all is quiet, with England players resting instead of playing Tests.