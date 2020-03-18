"We are scared,quot;: UK doctors prepare for coronavirus explosion

"It is a conversation that is happening day after day," said Dr Jenny Vaughan, an official with the Association of UK Doctors, an advocacy group. "If you look at the numbers, there will be some very difficult decisions."
Ad hoc and often belated preparations have left the nation's hospitals and health workers in what some doctors described as an eerie calm, like the fatalism soldiers might feel before the battle.
"There is a feeling of waiting for it to come," said Dr. Nick Scriven, a specialist in urgent conditions in northern England and former president of the Society for Acute Medicine.
Years of budget pressures have left the N.H.S. Poorly prepared for the huge strains to come, doctors and health advocates say. Even before the pandemic, about 100,000 health system jobs were unfilled.
While mainly praising the N.H.S. and the government's scientific orientation, doctors regret Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reluctance to curb the spread of the disease through measures of social distancing, such as the closure of schools and the limitation of mass gatherings.
That has given hospitals less time to prepare, and may have added thousands of patients to the peak of the epidemic expected this spring, which could overwhelm the health system.
"We can only deal with that when an infected patient shows up," said Mark Boothroyd, a nurse in the emergency department of a central London hospital. "It is the government that makes decisions about whether we have 10 infected people a day or 1,000, and now I think we are on our way to the higher end of that."
Tom Gardiner, a respiratory ward physician at St. Mary's Hospital in London, said the increasing number of coronavirus patients had already made it clear that available equipment, beds and staffing levels would be insufficient.
"We are driving right now, but to the limit," he said. And as a front-line doctor, he added, he hoped to get sick himself.
"I will get it very soon. I think it is inevitable," he said. "I also think the inevitable is that I pass it on to someone more vulnerable."
For weeks and months, British leaders have lagged behind continental Europe in demanding social distancing. The bet was that the N.H.S. it could detect and contain the virus without resorting to such measures.
But after new research predicted a much higher death rate if the virus was unleashed unchecked, the British government reversed course. He also began to recommend measures of social distancing, although still mainly on a voluntary basis. On Wednesday, however, the government took firmer action and said that all schools in the UK would close after Friday.
Many doctors and nurses said they wish the government had acted earlier, before the crisis began to hit them.
"It is really scary," said Victoria Holt Eze, a London GP who is in self-imposed isolation at home, in part due to a lack of available evidence to determine if she had the virus after having a fever last week. "Many doctors are very frustrated with how slow the response has been."
Doctors said their greatest fear centered on a severe shortage of ventilators, which are essential in saving the lives of the most critically ill patients, because the virus attacks the lungs.
A senior from N.H.S. The official said at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that hospitals in England had around 8,200 ventilators available and that health authorities were in the process of obtaining about 3,800 more.
The government is now urging manufacturers, even those with no fan manufacturing experience, to increase production as quickly as possible.
"We are saying: if you produce a fan, then we will buy it," Matt Hancock, secretary of the Department of Health and Social Assistance, said in a television interview over the weekend. "No number is too high."
But the production and testing process is slow, experts say, and the government has acknowledged that there may not be enough ventilators, particularly since more than 75 percent of the machines are already being used for patients unaffected by the epidemic.
Health officials have said Britain will need 20,000 more fans "in the worst case." But An influential study published this week by a team from Imperial College London indicated that the number of critical care beds needed for the British population could exceed 50,000.
"We are on an exponential curve and I am concerned that we need to ventilate more people than we have the capacity for," said Mark Latimer, a physician at Cambridge.
Health authorities have asked British hospitals to try to quadruple the number of ventilation beds, Dr. Latimer said, and so far has seen no shortage at the hospital where he works.
But colleagues in Italy, where the epidemic has been raging for weeks, have described conducting "triage on the battlefield," he said, "where, for some patients, you make decisions that,quot; We don't have the resources to deal with it. "Or those resources must be used elsewhere."
Even if there were enough fans available, the machines require 24-hour care from trained doctors and nurses, and doctors said they feared a shortage of qualified personnel.
"Ventilating a patient is not something you can teach someone in an afternoon," said Dr. Helgi Johannsson, a member of the council of the Royal College of Anesthetists.
Doctors have also cited inadequate testing capacity. At several hospitals, doctors said they were turning to radiology to scan the chests of suspected patients for indications of the coronavirus, as the most accurate tests can take up to 48 hours. But the results of such explorations are often uncertain.
"It won't be an accurate test, necessarily," said Caroline Rubin, vice president of the Royal College of Radiologists, who has advised doctors not to use scanners for impromptu virus testing. "And we are not blessed with additional capacity in the UK. We have fewer scanners than they do in many other countries."
Doctors have complained for weeks that the government has not examined the virus for other health workers and has instructed them to isolate themselves if they show symptoms such as cough or fever.
That lack of evidence has led to prolonged absences by doctors and nurses who contracted unrelated colds or fevers. Worse yet, it may have allowed undiagnosed patients to infect hospital workers or undiagnosed medical workers to infect patients.
"If you don't have priority health care tests for patients and healthcare workers, you don't know, do you?" Dr. Vaughan said. "We really hope that the government increases the priority tests as soon as possible."
Johnson said this week that Britain would begin evaluating health workers. On Tuesday, the government said it would also provide hotel rooms to doctors and nurses who would otherwise be forced to isolate themselves for 14 days because a family member at home had symptoms of the virus.
But widespread testing has not yet begun, and the criteria or procedures have not yet been established by the health service.
Doctors also suspect downward revisions to the level of protective gear that the government had recommended.
Health officials initially advised workers to wear a full-body suit that included an airtight mask, visor, and double gloves. But the service now says that most healthcare workers who manage patients with coronavirus only need a standard face mask, gloves, and an apron.
"They say it's based on evidence, but I think it's also quite pragmatic," said Dr. Gardiner of St. Mary's Hospital. "They are running out of protective equipment."
For now, the doctors said they were largely trying to keep their fears to themselves.
"We are scared," said Roshana Mehdian, an orthopedic and trauma surgeon in London. “But at the same time we have to maintain a severe resolution. People look at the N.H.S. hopefully, and we don't want to fuel panic. "
Tariq Panja contributed reports.