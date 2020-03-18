"We are scared,quot;: UK doctors prepare for coronavirus explosion

While mainly praising the N.H.S. and the government's scientific orientation, doctors regret Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reluctance to curb the spread of the disease through measures of social distancing, such as the closure of schools and the limitation of mass gatherings.

That has given hospitals less time to prepare, and may have added thousands of patients to the peak of the epidemic expected this spring, which could overwhelm the health system.

"We can only deal with that when an infected patient shows up," said Mark Boothroyd, a nurse in the emergency department of a central London hospital. "It is the government that makes decisions about whether we have 10 infected people a day or 1,000, and now I think we are on our way to the higher end of that."

Tom Gardiner, a respiratory ward physician at St. Mary's Hospital in London, said the increasing number of coronavirus patients had already made it clear that available equipment, beds and staffing levels would be insufficient.

"We are driving right now, but to the limit," he said. And as a front-line doctor, he added, he hoped to get sick himself.

"I will get it very soon. I think it is inevitable," he said. "I also think the inevitable is that I pass it on to someone more vulnerable."