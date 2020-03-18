Watch the first trailer for Murder House Flip

Somehow, until now, there was no home renovation program focused on infamous homes where unspeakable acts were committed with Murder House Flip.
"Murder and makeover don't usually go together,quot; Joelle Uzyel it says in the trailer below.
"But it's not just about design, we have to give this space new life and energy." Mikel Welch He says.
The trailer for the new home renovation series is here and full of heartbreaking stories of home shopping and murder. "This is where all the killings occurred," says Joelle Uzyel more than once in the look below.
Murder House Flip comes from Josh Berman from CSI Y Bones fame, Penny dreadful& # 39; s Chris KingY Katherine Ramsland Y Star price from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch serve as renovation experts and hosts in charge of removing stains and sins from the pass to take these houses from "morbid to wonderful,quot;, the official Quibi description reads.
"To allow us to live on the beach, we had to buy a house where a man cut off his wife," says an owner in the trailer.
Click play in the trailer above to take a look at Murder House Flip. It will be one of the programs available when Quibi launches on April 6. Take a look at more Quibi scripted programming below.
