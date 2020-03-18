Watch the first trailer for Murder House Flip

Somehow, until now, there was no home renovation program focused on infamous homes where unspeakable acts were committed with Murder House Flip.

"Murder and makeover don't usually go together,quot; Joelle Uzyel it says in the trailer below.

"But it's not just about design, we have to give this space new life and energy." Mikel Welch He says.

The trailer for the new home renovation series is here and full of heartbreaking stories of home shopping and murder. "This is where all the killings occurred," says Joelle Uzyel more than once in the look below.