Watch Emily Blunt be impressed by children's wizard Aidan McCann

Prepare to be amazed!

On Wednesday, Emily Bluntthe mind was impressed thanks to the boy magician Aidan McCann. During the A quiet place 2 star visit to The Ellen DeGeneres ShowShe appeared in the talented 9-year-old segment "Aidan & # 39; s Magic Corner,quot; where she showed off her skills with an impressive card deck trick and even made a lollipop appear out of nowhere.

Before diving into magic, Aidan started the episode with a round of question cards and arranged a mini interview with the Mary Poppins returns star. After asking Emily to name her favorite place to visit in her native Ireland, she replied, "Do you know where I just went? Connemara." Delighted by his response, Aidan joked, "And if you're ever trapped, you can come over to our house and take care of me and my sister."

Then the magical boy asked Emily to name an item that she would magically make appear in front of her. Without hesitation, she replied, "Dark chocolate with sea salt."