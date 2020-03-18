Watch Emily Blunt be impressed by children's wizard Aidan McCann

Prepare to be amazed!
On Wednesday, Emily Bluntthe mind was impressed thanks to the boy magician Aidan McCann. During the A quiet place 2 star visit to The Ellen DeGeneres ShowShe appeared in the talented 9-year-old segment "Aidan & # 39; s Magic Corner,quot; where she showed off her skills with an impressive card deck trick and even made a lollipop appear out of nowhere.
Before diving into magic, Aidan started the episode with a round of question cards and arranged a mini interview with the Mary Poppins returns star. After asking Emily to name her favorite place to visit in her native Ireland, she replied, "Do you know where I just went? Connemara." Delighted by his response, Aidan joked, "And if you're ever trapped, you can come over to our house and take care of me and my sister."
Then the magical boy asked Emily to name an item that she would magically make appear in front of her. Without hesitation, she replied, "Dark chocolate with sea salt."
Next on your agenda: Magic! To facilitate Emily's first trick, Aidan showed her the deck of cards he had made himself. Walked the The Devil Wears Prada Actress through each illustration she drew and what they meant before Emily chose a card from the deck.
Carefully, she selected her version of the 6 of hearts, which featured a drawing of six red hearts. "So look. If you take the 6 and give it a shake … Now it's the real 6 of hearts," he said. And before Emily knew it, Aidan's handmade card magically transformed.
Seeing that Emily was stunned after seeing the change of the card in front of her, Aidan continued the trick. "Look, if you take the 6 and put it right there, right at the bottom, and it breaks, now that card changed," he said, before making the entire deck transform into a traditional deck of cards. Sad to be separated from her homemade deck, Aidan switched the cards back to her original hand. Still dazed, Emily checked her sleeves to see if she was hiding something.
For her latest trick, Aidan showed Emily how she can make a bubble popsicle. Taking a standard bubble tube, the young wizard motioned for Emily to blow bubbles in the studio. Once released, Aidan caught a bubble between his fingers and turned it into a marble. Then, he tied the marble to a lollipop stick and waved his magic handkerchief over it. And, right before Emily's eyes, she created a delicious lollipop.
Watch Aidan blow Emily's mind with her magical abilities in the amazing video above!
%MINIFYHTML9a6a4de08a9830a68f0169e46adfd74d17%